Disney+ Tops 28 Million Subscribers

One day after Disney+ launched in North America this past November, the House of Mouse revealed that 10 million people had already signed up for the service. That's a massive launch for any app or streaming service, and it was evident that Disney+ was only going to continue growing from there. However, Disney quickly made it clear that the updating of streaming numbers wasn't going to be a consistent thing, and the next official news about subscriber growth wouldn't arrive until the company's next quarterly earnings call.

That earnings call finally arrived on Tuesday and Disney revealed exactly how many people have signed up for Disney+ since its launch. According to the company, Disney+ has amassed more than 28 million subscribers in its first two months of existence.

These strong numbers prove that Disney's early success with the streaming service wasn't solely due to the seven day free trial period. People are still signing up for Disney+ on a daily basis, and they're keeping their subscriptions active after their trials have ended. Disney set the lofty goal of 60-90 million subscribers by the year 2024, and it looks like the service is already well on its way.

“We had a strong first quarter, highlighted by the launch of Disney+, which has exceeded even our greatest expectations,” said Robert A. Iger, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, The Walt Disney Company. “Thanks to our incredible collection of brands, outstanding content from our creative engines and state-of-the-art technology, we believe our direct-to-consumer services, including Disney+, ESPN+ and Hulu, position us well for continued growth in today’s dynamic media environment.”

Disney+ is about to get a big boost this spring when the service is made available in several countries around the world, including the U.K. and the majority of Western Europe. The service is currently only available in the United States, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, and New Zealand.

