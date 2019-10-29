Star Wars: Anthony Daniels Encourages You to Watch the Entire Saga to Appreciate The Rise of Skywalker

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is soon heading into theaters and star Anthony Daniels is encouraging fans to take one last look at their friends before the film opens. In a new video released by SFX magazine, Daniels reminds fans that “There are only two months to go until Star Wars Episode IX: The Rise of Skywalker hits cinemas. The circle is now complete. The saga is almost over and the story just about told.” He goes on to encourage fans to rewatch the entire Star Wars saga, “an episode a week to get ready,” ahead of the release of The Rise of Skywalker, starting with Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace.

Based on comments from director JJ Abrams, The Rise of Skywalker is intended to be the capstone to the entire Skywalker saga. “Endings are the thing that scare me the most,” Abrams admitted. “This is about bringing this thing to a close in a way that is emotional and meaningful and also satisfying in terms of actually answering [as many] questions as possible. So if years from now, someone’s watching these movies, all nine of them, they’re watching a story that is as cohesive as possible.”

At the D3 Expo earlier this year, Abrams offered some additional details about what fans can expect from the new film. “The movie doesn’t pick up immediately after the last film,” he said. “Some time has passed. This movie is an adventure the group goes on together. One of the great things about getting to work on the movie is the dynamic between all of the characters. They’re amazing together, and it’s something I’m excited for you all to see.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Carrie Fisher.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theaters on December 20th.

Star Wars is also headed to the Disney+ streaming service. The series The Mandalorian will debut on Disney+’s launch day, November 12th. A show following Obi-Wan Kenobi is in the works, with Ewan MacGregor returning to the role. A series about Rogue One‘s Cassian Andor is also in development.