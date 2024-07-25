Stellar Blade Summer Update Adds New Outfits and Limited-Time Features

Stellar Blade is being updated with new summer content today thanks to a patch that includes even more outfits for Eve to wear as well as some limited-time features befitting the season. PlayStation and Stellar Blade developer Shift Up announced the release of the summer update on Thursday with some brief patch notes shared alongside a look at the two new outfits available today that have been previewed periodically over the past couple of days. Some of the features included in this update will only be around for awhile, however, so any interested Stellar Blade players will want to check out the new update before those features are gone.

The Stellar Blade social accounts dropped the first notes for the summer update which can be seen below. It includes two outfits for Eve as well as a “small area for a summer vacation” that’s now present in the Great Desert Oasis. Based on images shared after the initial notes, it seems that this new area allows Eve to lounge on some chairs nearby the water. Extra accessories, background music, and some general bugfixes round out other parts of the update.

Stellar Blade Summer Update Patch Notes

A small area for a summer vacation has been added for a limited time at the Great Desert Oasis. Gift EVE a tiny break.

Summer time-limited BGM at the Great Desert Oasis. You can still listen to the previous Oasis soundtracks at the base camp.

Newly added object interaction with the sunbed.

Two new outfits and one new accesary have been added and can be obtained from Clyde’s shop at the Oasis.

Fixed the issue of the hair color change not applying in the Boss Challenge preset.

Various other bug fixes.

While the two new outfits showcased above and below will stick around for forever like the other clothing options Eve can choose from, the summer oasis area and the background music present there are the limited-time parts of this update. Shift Up did not clarify when they’ll be removed, but given the theme, players should at least have until the end of the summer to enjoy them.

Stellar Blade’s second summer outfit.

As for the game’s other big upcoming feature, the photo mode, that’s not included in this update. Through the Stellar Blade account on X, developer Shift Up said recently that the photo mode “will have to wait a little longer” which hinted that the feature had been delayed. It never had a release date initially, but Stellar Blade players should expect it to take awhile longer before it’s ready.