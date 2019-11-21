Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Poster Confirms Return of Fan-Favorite Creatures

One of the major new additions to that galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Last Jedi wasn’t a planet, a character, or even a Force ability. All of those things were also major parts of the movie, but they pale in comparison to the impact that the winged, screaming inhabitants of Ahch-To had, we speak of course of none other than The Porgs. It wasn’t clear if the beasts that shrieked throughout Last Jedi‘s marketing (and across many a toy aisle around the world) would appear in the next installment, but now we know for sure that they will.

A new international poster for Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker has arrived online and hidden among the many details of the new image is none other than a lone Porg. You can check it out for yourself below, look for it on the left side by BB-8 and new droid D-O. It remains to be seen how many Porgs will appear in the film, but that they even appear at all on a poter certainly suggests they’ve made the final cut of the film. Perhaps the same Porgs that made their nest on the Millennium Falcon in The Last Jedi will have raised their young to a mature age when The Rise of Skywalker debuts.

“When it was sort of still mechanical? It would move and it would like [buzz] and it was just so odd,” star Kelly Marie Tran previously said about the evolution of The Porgs. “I’ve kind of seen porgs through the process and from the beginning, I mean, I loved them immediately. I think they’re so adorable, and my first reaction was truly just kind of geeking out over them. Because I don’t think that we’ve really seen something like that in the Star Wars universe before.”

After completion of Star Wars: The Last Jedi, Lucasfilm creature designer Neal Scanlan revealed to Endor Express that Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy took one of the Porgs home, along with producer (and Rian Johnson collaborator) Ram Bergman, and writer/director Rian Johnson.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by J.J. Abrams and stars Daisey Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Kelly Marie Tran, Carrie Fisher, Ian McDiarmid, Billy Dee Williams, Joonas Suotamo, Anthony Daniels, Jimmy Vee, Dave Chapman, Brian Herring, Mark Hamill, Billie Lourd, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Keri Russell, Dominic Monaghan, Richard E. Grant. and Greg Grunberg. The official synopsis for the film reads:

“Lucasfilm and director J.J. Abrams join forces once again to take viewers on an epic journey to a galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, the riveting conclusion of the seminal Skywalker saga, where new legends will be born and the final battle for freedom is yet to come. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in U.S. theaters on December 20.”

