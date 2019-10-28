Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Star Teases Her Character’s New Role in the Resistance

Star Wars: The Last Jedi picked up almost immediately after the end of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, but with a longer amount of time having passed between the last film and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, many characters have gone through a variety of experiences, including Kelly Marie Tran‘s Rose Tico. When we last saw her, Rose was merely a mechanic within the Resistance, yet the new film will see her being a commander in the organization, which provided a number of new experiences for the actress. Tran recently detailed to Digital Spy what it was like preparing for her character’s promotion in the upcoming sequel.

“Before, Rose was a new character who was in maintenance and she was not a huge part of the resistance,” Tran confirmed. “But now she’s in the Resistance in a big way and it’s very cool.”

Rose wasn’t entirely relegated to the sidelines, as she participated in an exciting escape from Canto Bight and participated in the battle on Crait, with her comments confirming that those sequences were only a hint of what the character is capable of. However, Tran noted that preparing for Rose’s more exciting role was easier said than done.

“I had to learn everything that had to do with being in a war, like holding a gun,” the actress pointed out. “I’ve never held a gun before. Things like that, that you don’t even think about when you’re watching this movie. We’re all real people living real lives.”

After months of speculation about what fans could expect from the new film, it was a character description for the new film that confirmed just how much Rose had advanced in the Resistance since we last saw her.

“Rose has risen through the ranks from lowly engineering support crew to military commander,” her description reads. “She leads the Engineering Corps in making the necessary modifications to keep the Resistance’s gear operational, as well as countering new advancements in First Order technology.”

Another question fans have about Rose is if her romance with Finn could continue, with Tran playing coy earlier this summer about those details.

“I think there are a lot of really cool things that happen in this movie,” Tran revealed to Variety. “As to what they are, I cannot say, but I cannot wait for people to explore these relationships between these characters further.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker lands in theaters on December 20th.