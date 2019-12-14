Star Wars: Watch John Williams Conduct The Rise of Skywalker Score

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is less than a week away from release. The film brings the Skywalker saga to a close. As is appropriate, acclaimed composer John Williams returns to score the film. Williams composed the scores for all eight previous episodes of the saga and will finish with Episode IX. Lucasfilm released B-roll from The Rise of Skywalker. The final minutes of footage show Williams at work on the film’s score. You can watch above. The score was briefly available to listen to after it was submitted to the for consideration for the Academy Awards. The titles of the tracks were redacted to avoid spoiling the film.

Williams teased a bit about the film, saying fans are going to enjoy the way the saga ends. “J.J. Abrams is directing a new film, and I agree he’s doing a fantastic job, and I think, I won’t say anything about it spoiling the ending, it’ll just put you all away. I think you’ll love it,” Williams teased.

In a recent interview, Williams’ brother Don, a percussionist, hinted that The Rise of Skywalker‘s score may incorporate music from across the entire Skywalker saga. “It is top to bottom music,” he said. “We’ve done four days and we just scratched the surface. I think we’ve got something like 34 minutes in the canon at this point, but I can tell you that every theme that you ever heard is gonna be compiled into this last effort. Everyone: Leia, Yoda, the Phantom, the Darth, all of it. It’s gonna be in there and in his usual style, he hides them. You gotta go look for them. You’ll find them, but you gotta go look for them.

“You’ll be sitting there watching the film go by and, oh, there it is! There’s two bars of it and it grabs you, and it takes you away. I find that happening a lot with this while I’m playing, which takes me away from what I’m supposed to be doing, which is counting and coming in the right place.”

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is directed by JJ Abrams and stars Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong’o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, Billie Lourd, Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, Keri Russell, Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Carrie Fisher. Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker opens in theater on December 20th.