Star Wars: Visions Needs to Give ‘The Ninth Jedi’ a Spinoff

Star Wars: Visions is bringing the talent and (er,) vision of some of the greatest creative minds and talents in the anime genre and allowing them to tell unique new Star Wars stories that are shaped by Japanese cultural and artistic themes. The genre-bending crossover project seems to be a big success with fans – so much so that some of the short films are now generating big social media buzz with fans who want them adapted into full-on spinoff series!

The first (and most popular) episode of Star Wars: Visions, Kamikaze Douga’s “The Duel”, has already inspired its own spinoff: Star Wars: Ronin: A Visions Novel by Emma Mieko Condon, which will release in October, and delve deeper into the unnamed Sith Ronin from the Visions short film.

Well, the Star Wars: Visions short “The Ninth Jedi” is probably the second most popular episode after “The Duel” – and now fans are begging Lucasfilm to give it its own spinoff, as well!

Star Wars Visions: The Ninth Jedi Explained

Star Wars: Visions Episode 5 “The Ninth Jedi” tells an intriguing tale of a faction of Force users who are attempting to rebuild the Jedi, long after the order has faded from memory in the generations after Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. The episode deftly establishes whole new precedence and order for this future version of the galaxy far, far, away – and now fans (understandably) want more!

Here are the full details of Star Wars: Visions “The Ninth Jedi” (via Production I.G.

Long after the Jedi have faded into legend, generations after the events of Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker, a man named Juro the Margrave invites Force-wielders across the galaxy to his temple to provide them with lightsabers (a technology long-since lost) and restore the Jedi Order. A young man named Ethan arrives and meets several other candidates. Meanwhile, the lightsabersmith Zhima finishes constructing the lightsabers. When dark hunters attack, Zhima orders his daughter Kara to deliver them to Juro before being captured. Kara overpowers one of the hunters and commissions a pilot to reach Juro’s temple. However, when she arrives, all of the candidates save Ethan reveal themselves to be dark side users sent to assassinate Juro and any Jedi he found. Juro, Ethan, and Kara kill all of them (save for one, Homen, who turns back to the light side of the force), and embark on a new journey to restore the Jedi Order and rescue Zhima

Best Non-Canon Spinoff Idea

The Ninth Jedi episode in Star Wars Visions needs its own spin off outside of canon. Holy shit so far that’s probably my favorite one — Half-Baked Opinions (@HB_Opinions) September 23, 2021

Hey, we think “Ninth Jedi” is good enough to be an official Star Wars canon story. But that’s just us.

Can’t Get Over It

For those of you watching Star Wars Visions, I still can't get over how great The Ninth Jedi was.



It's my favorite in the anthology so far. — Courtney Lanning (@CourtLanning) September 24, 2021

“The Ninth Jedi” has definitely made a serious impression on a lot of Star Wars fans.

Can’t Stop Thinking About It

Watched Star Wars Visions last night, and I have not stopped thinking about The Ninth Jedi all day. I want more of that story so badly. — 7ravis (@7ravis) September 24, 2021

Same here, bro. Same here. It’s in our heads now.

So Many Lightsabers…

I've finished all of the Star Wars Visions shows and wow, yeah, amazing.

There was only 1 that I wasn't keen on, but the rest were fantastic and would love to see more of 😍

favourite art style 🤔 The Elder, Lop & Ochõ and The Ninth Jedi.

just spectacular stuff. pic.twitter.com/ZWfKi2dCb4 — Karl 🐢 (@Kster91) September 24, 2021

“The Ninth Jedi” made sure to hedge its bets on success by giving Star Wars fans exactly what they want the most: excessive amounts of lightsaber porn. And it worked so good…

It’s Deeper Than That…

🌟 Starwars 🌟



VISIONS: The Ninth Jedi



Thoughts: it's all about lightsabers and their connection towards the user, it's a really cool take on the weapons used by the Jedi and with and really makes a very captivating story around them. Honestly I liked this one pic.twitter.com/uQQqPEWHFr — Katie (@thepunkkatie) September 24, 2021

Unlike so many shameless Star Wars lightsaber commercials designed as stories, “The Ninth Jedi” actually taps into a deeper sentiment about what these iconic weapons mean to the Jedi, the franchise – and all the fans.

Only One That Didn’t Suck Tho…

Star wars visions sucked. I wish they would’ve just let one studio produce a 12 ep anime. An avg of 17m per ep is not enough to flesh out the story in a satisfying way. Ninth Jedi best ep tho. — Nate (@natebot__) September 24, 2021

That’s… High praise? Trolling? Something in between? Whatever it is, even THIS fan would probably be happy with a Ninth Jedi spinoff…

That New Throwback Feel

"The negotiations will be short." (Major spoiler for Star Wars: Visions: The Ninth Jedi) https://t.co/bBx0pKmWBp pic.twitter.com/sGG3GEafDw — Sequel Memes (@SequelMemes) September 24, 2021

The Ninth Jedi may have been the best entry in Star Wars: Visions when it came to balancing the classic feel of the franchise with something entirely new. Who doesn’t want more of that?