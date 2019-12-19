Star Wars: Watch Mark Hamill’s Perfect Harrison Ford Impression

✖

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is finally playing in theaters everywhere, which means some of the film's cast is still out there promoting it. Mark Hamill, the actor who has been playing Luke Skywalker since the franchise began back in 1977, recently paid a visit to Late Night with Seth Meyers where he shared a fun anecdote about the trash compactor scene in the original Star Wars. When they were filming the scene that took place right after that moment, Hamill wondered why his hair wasn't wet and messed up for the continuity. That's when Harrison Ford replied, "Hey, kid, it ain't that kind of movie." While telling the story, Hamill did a perfect Ford impression, which you can watch in the tweet below.

"Harrison walks in & he's just too cool for school. Carrie was funny & witty & adorable."#TrueStory https://t.co/KGwoSgAcMM — Mark Hamill (@HamillHimself) December 29, 2019

"Who knew @HamillHimself had a perfect impression of Harrison Ford up his sleeve?," The official Late Night account tweeted.

"'Harrison walks in & he's just too cool for school. Carrie was funny & witty & adorable' #TrueStory," Hamill quoted.

Many people commented on the post:

"I could listen to you tell stories all day tbh, I love hearing them," @7Osgucci wrote.

"WOW. I know you're a voice master as well as a Jedi master, but that is dead-on," @MatthewBetley added.

"Awesome," comedian, @GregProops, added.

"You're not so bad yourself @GregProops. 👍Your fan, Mar🐫," Hamill replied.

While speaking with the Associated Press back in June, Hamill was asked if Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker would be his final appearance in Star Wars.

"I sure hope so," he replied with a laugh, before revealing why he wants to be done with Star Wars. "Well, because…I had closure in [The Last Jedi]. The fact that I'm involved in any capacity is only because of that peculiar aspect of the Star Wars mythology where if you're a Jedi, you get to come back and make a curtain call as a Force ghost."

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is set to star a returning Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, John Boyega, Oscar Isaac, Lupita Nyong'o, Domhnall Gleeson, Kelly Marie Tran, Joonas Suotamo, and Billie Lourd. New cast members include Naomi Ackie, Richard E. Grant, and Keri Russell, and the returning veteran actors are Mark Hamill, Anthony Daniels, Billy Dee Williams, and Ian McDiarmid as the Emperor. According to the director, J.J. Abrams, Leia will be featured in the film using unreleased footage of Carrie Fisher from Star Wars: The Force Awakens.

Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker is hitting theatres everywhere on December 20th.