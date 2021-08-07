Star Wars: New Look at Working Lightsaber In Disney Parks Video

Star Wars fans got another look at that new retractable lightsaber headed for the Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser in a video from Walt Disney Imagineering. The Innovation Showcase highlights all the different attractions at various parks across the world. But for fans of the Jedi and the Sith, the Galaxy’s Edge sections have to be particularly exciting. Getting the animatronics to work as intended is no easy task. There’s so much research and iteration that goes into something as small as having droids roll back and forth. But, it’s an entirely different ballgame when it comes to something as grand as these retractable lightsabers making their way into the hands of guests at the parks. That’s the grand endgame that Disney is planning on for this particular invention. It will be exciting to see it evolve as the Starcruiser opens in 2022. Here’s what a press release for the lightsaber said when it was first announced.

"Yes, that's a new type of lightsaber Rey is holding in her hand, created by Walt Disney Imagineering Research and Development. Guests who experience Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser will be the first to see it in action – along with so much more – starting in 2022 when this amazing new two-night adventure debuts. Watching that lightsaber activate right before your eyes will be just one of the countless ways that, from the moment you arrive to the moment you depart, you'll be plunged into a Star Wars story where your decisions and actions – or even the casual conversations you may have – determine how your personal journey unfolds."

If you’re looking for more information about the Walt Disney World attraction, we’ve got it right here.

“Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new 2-night experience where you are the hero. You and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s your own. It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—one where you live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible.”

“Arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort terminal, board a launch pod and rendezvous with the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser. Stay in a cabin or suite with an exquisite view of space. Throughout the ship, you’ll interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sit down to exotic galactic cuisine and perhaps even plot a secret mission together,” they continue. “As the itinerary continues, you’ll take the story further and deeper. Choose your path. Seek out the inner workings of the legendary starship, learn the traditional art of wielding a lightsaber and even jump on a transport to the planet Batuu—where your mission continues at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!”

