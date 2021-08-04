Star Wars Galactic Starcruiser: Walt Disney World Reveals Trailer

Star Wars’ Galactic Starcruiser just dropped a brand new trailer for the Walt Disney World hotel experience. Coming in Spring of 2022, guests will be able to experience life on a spaceship in a galaxy far, far away. Disney has been hyping this new experience for about a year now and fans are finally getting to see the trailer for themselves. Two nights aboard the Starcruiser will see you and you group play a part in your own Star Wars adventure.

See It. Feel It. Live It. Get the details on Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser, a 2-night adventure launching at Walt Disney World in Spring 2022. 💫 https://t.co/Q4WaeIyX9L pic.twitter.com/yqKLOzNHYE — Walt Disney World (@WaltDisneyWorld) August 4, 2021

The Halcyon is a ship crafted for this experience with windows that look out into the vast reaches of space. There are characters aboard the craft that will interact with you during your stay. Special food items will be served and some activities like lightsaber-wielding will be a part of the process as well. Batuu also gets some time in the spotlight as Galaxy’s Edge will continue the mission that you set out upon with your group. It's an entire ecosystem that the company is building down there at the Florida parks.

Walt Disney World describes the entire package, “Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser is a revolutionary new 2-night experience where you are the hero. You and your group will embark on a first-of-its-kind Star Wars adventure that’s your own. It’s the most immersive Star Wars story ever created—one where you live a bespoke experience and journey further into a Star Wars adventure than you ever dreamed possible.”

“Arrive at the Walt Disney World Resort terminal, board a launch pod and rendezvous with the magnificent Halcyon starcruiser. Stay in a cabin or suite with an exquisite view of space. Throughout the ship, you’ll interact with an eclectic collection of characters, sit down to exotic galactic cuisine and perhaps even plot a secret mission together,” they continue. “As the itinerary continues, you’ll take the story further and deeper. Choose your path. Seek out the inner workings of the legendary starship, learn the traditional art of wielding a lightsaber and even jump on a transport to the planet Batuu—where your mission continues at Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge!”

Are you excited to visit the Galactic Starcruiser? Let us know down in the comments!