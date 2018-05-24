Star Wars Writer Has Discussed Fan-Favorite Solo Character's Future With The Mandalorian's Creator

✖

Solo: A Star Wars Story's Qi'ra could have a future in Star Wars' live-action Disney+ offerings. Solo introduced Qi'ra, played by Emilia Clarke, as Han Solo's old love from long before he joined the Rebel Alliance and fell for Princess Leia. By the end of the film, Qi'ra had become a crime lord on the rise. Her story seemingly ended there since no sequels to Solo ever made it to production. However, television opens up a whole new avenue of opportunity for Star Wars characters to return to the fore. While Clarke hasn't heard anything, Solo writer Jonathan Kasdan has had some conversations about Qi'ra's future with The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau about whether we'll see what becomes of her.

"I think we are," Kasdan told Screen Rant at Star Wars Celebration. "I think some day we're gonna see what happened, and how Qi'ra sort of advanced through the world, through the crime syndicates. I've talked to Jon Favreau about it, and he's a big fan of [Solo] and some of the stuff we built out. And I said, 'Well, you're the guy to figure it out.' I always look to him to keep the story alive and keep it going."

He continues, "Star Wars is going in so many fun directions. And specifically, I saw that trailer for Andor today, and I thought, 'Well, Enfys Nest is gonna show up somewhere in that show.' So I'm hopeful that a lot of those people continue the journeys they were on."

While Qi'ra hasn't appeared again in live-action since her debut, she did return to the Star War galaxy in Marvel's ongoing Star Wars comics. Qi'ra's return was a surprise reveal in the War of the Bounty Hunters event, where she stole Han Solo's carbonite-frozen body. Now, she and her Crimson Dawn faction are in an uneasy alliance with Leia and the Rebel Alliance to try to sabotage and bring down the Galactic Empire. Speaking ComicBook.com after the reveal, Clarke was thrilled to see Qi'ra back in action in some form.

"It means the absolute world," she said. :I know her backstory. I know her history. Maybe the movie didn't get to go there, but that was such an honor and a privilege to be part of that universe as an actor. So then, to see the character actually be taken on to the origin of all of it — bringing it on home to the family in that way — cemented it in a way. I was not expecting to feel as moved as I was by that."

Solo: A Star Wars Story and The Mandalorian are streaming now on Disney+.