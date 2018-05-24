Star Wars: Emilia Clarke Hasn't Heard About Qi'ra Returning for Disney+

✖

Virtually ever since audiences met Qi'ra in Solo: A Star Wars Story, audiences have wondered when we could see more adventures from the Emilia Clarke character, though the actor recently confirmed that she has yet to hear any plans for bringing the character back into live-action anytime soon. The nature of the Star Wars fandom means that audiences will speculate about characters appearing in all manner of adventures, even if there's no hints that such an event could occur, but thanks to the comic book Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters, readers were given our first tease in years that Qi'ra could play an important role in the franchise's future.

“I have heard nothing ... absolutely nothing. But a Lando show makes so much sense, give that man his own show! Yes!" Clarke revealed to the Happy Sad Confused podcast.

The initial announcement of Star Wars: Lando last December understandably ignited ideas about Qi'ra returning, given the potential timeline of the new series, and while we still know relatively little about the new adventure, it sounds like Clarke is just as oblivious. With Lucasfilm currently developing Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett, Star Wars: Andor, Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, Season 3 of The Mandalorian, Star Wars: Ahsoka, and Star Wars: Acolyte alongside Lando, it's possible the studio does hope to bring back Qi'ra, but that it's too early to enlist Clarke into the mix.

Adding even more fuel to the speculative fire is that Qi'ra officially returned to the saga in the pages of War of the Bounty Hunters, with fan interest in the character growing exponentially in the weeks since that appearance.

The actor also addressed the underwhelming financial performance of Solo, noting how she understood the difficulty audiences had appreciating the movie on its own merits without thinking of the behind-the-scenes creative shakeups.

"I loved Qi’ra. Loved her, really really did," Clarke confessed. "I loved Han, I loved the story, I loved the people, I loved the experience. It was one of those ones where if you know too much about a celebrity, and you go and watch that movie and you’re just thinking about how many kids Angelina Jolie has? And I feel like our movie is that. Everyone went in knowing what our dirty laundry looked like. And you couldn’t separate that gossip from the overall experience, but I’m so over the moon that people are posthumously enjoying it.”

Stay tuned for details on Clarke's potential return to the Star Wars franchise.

