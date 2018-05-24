Solo Star Emilia Clarke Shares Emotional Reaction to Qi'ra’s Surprising Return (Exclusive)

✖

It's officially been over three years since the debut of Solo: A Star Wars Story, and the standalone film has become a cult classic for an ever-growing number of viewers. Although we have yet to get confirmation about a sequel or spinoff of the film, that hasn't stopped fans from hoping to see its take on the Star Wars mythos carry on in other media. Just this week, fans got a pretty unexpected extension of that, when Solo's Qi'ra (Emilia Clarke) made an appearance in Star Wars: War of the Bounty Hunters #1. The reveal that Qi'ra is still alive during the events of the comic, which occur between The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, was definitely a pleasant surprise to readers — and also to Clarke herself.

While speaking with the actress about her upcoming Image Comics miniseries M.O.M.: Mother of Madness, which publishes its first issue next month, ComicBook.com asked her about Qi'ra's surprise return in War of the Bounty Hunters.

"It means so much," Clarke revealed. "It means the absolute world. I know her backstory. I know her history. Maybe the movie didn't get to go there, but that was such an honor and a privilege to be part of that universe as an actor. So then, to see the character actually be taken on to the origin of all of it — bringing it on home to the family in that way — cemented it in a way. I was not expecting to feel as moved as I was by that."

In War of the Bounty Hunters #1, it was revealed that Qi'ra is still directly tied to the crime syndicate Crimson Dawn, which she developed an alliance with across the events of Solo. More than a decade after the events of the film, it's clear that she's still a pivotal player in the organization — and also that she still has a connection to Han Solo, who she grew up alongside on the streets of Corellia. Given the fact that a hypothetical Solo sequel would have dealt with a war between Crimson Dawn, the Hutt Cartel, and the Pyke Syndicate, this comic appearance provides fans with the best indication yet of Qi'ra's overall arc in the Star Wars universe.

M.O.M.: Mother of Madness is co-written by Clarke and Marguerite Bennett, with art by Leila Leiz and Isobel Richardson. The series follows a single mother and scientist named Maya, who discovers she possesses strange powers and uses them to battle human traffickers.

M.O.M.: Mother of Madness #1 will be released wherever comics are sold on Wednesday, July 21st. Check back to ComicBook.com later this month for our full interview with Clarke.