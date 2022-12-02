Star Wars x Columbia The Clone Wars Jackets Are On Sale Now

One of our favorite holiday Star Wars traditions is the debut of the latest round of jackets from Columbia. The partnership with Disney / Lucasfilm is now in its 8th year, and the theme for 2022 is the iconic The Clone Wars animated series. The Book of Boba Fett design from last year was fantastic, but they are taking things a step further this time around with a jacket inspired by Ahsoka Tano, a hooded parkas inspired by Obi-wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker, and a set of pullover hoodies. The collection launched early this morning at the Columbia website. As usual, the limited edition designs are selling out fast, so jump on your favorite style while you can. When they're gone, you'll be able to find the jackets here on eBay. Additional details can be found below.

As with previous Star Wars jacket designs, Columbia is packing each with their latest cold weather tech such as super warm 650 ll insulation and Omni-Heat Infinity, which is a thermal-reflective pattern that improves heat retention and breathability. You can see that in the shiny gold lining of the Ahsoka Tano jacket and Republic Parkas. Each Star Wars jacket also incorporates fun details like labels encoded in Aurebesh.

A detailed breakdown of each piece can be found below followed by a gallery of images. Columbia provided ComicBook.com with a sample of the Republic Parka (size XL – pictured above), and it is certainly the warmest jacket that I've ever worn. While last year's Boba Fett jacket was a bolder Star Wars style focused on versatility, the Republic Parka is packed with all of their best cold weather tech, and features a subtler design with just enough nods Star Wars to make it fun. It also has pockets EVERYWHERE, which is a feature that I certainly appreciate. Only time will tell whether or not I get as many complements on it as I did with the Boba Fett jacket.

Ahsoka Tano Jacket ($414): "A special-edition jacket inspired by Star Wars: The Clone Wars built for frigid conditions and featuring fan-favorite details. Inspired by the invincible, independent Ahsoka Tano and the snow jacket she wore on Carlac in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, the water-resistant shell helps keep you dry and protected while 650 ll insulation and advanced thermal reflective lining team up against the cold."

Republic Parka ($500): "Seize the high ground this winter with a special-edition hooded parka built to keep you warm in frigid conditions and crafted for Star Wars: The Clone Wars fans and outdoor enthusiasts alike. Inspired by Obi-Wan Kenobi and Anakin Skywalker and their adventures on the ice planet Orto Plutonia, the waterproof-breathable shell keeps you dry and protected while 650 ll insulation and advanced thermal reflective lining team up against the cold.

Fan-favorite details include Jedi and Republic insignia along with an internal "blood chit" label coded in Aurebesh, the universal written language of the Star Wars galaxy. Additional features include security, hand, chest, and cargo pockets along with comfort cuffs and an adjustable hood (with removable faux fur) and hem."

Republic Heavyweight Pullover ($140): "Bring prosperity and peace to the galaxy in this special-edition pullover that's the pride of the Republic. Durable, heavyweight cotton-blend fabric and an adjustable hood and hem help you power through the far reaches of the Outer Rim."

Republic Ball Cap ($40): "Prepare for lightspeed with this special-edition ball cap. Embrace adventure with breathable mesh backing, and a custom-fit snapback closure. The intentionally distressed printed design reflects the bravery of the Republic, and the Jedi crest is boldly embroidered along the front for all the galaxy to see."

In other Ahsoka Tano news, Ashley Eckstein will return as the voice of Ahsoka Tano in the upcoming Tales of the Jedi animated series on DIsney+. She recently spoke to ComicBook.com about all of the attention that her character is getting right now with the animated revival and Rosario Dawson's portrayal in live-action.

"I think I'm just excited for more Ahsoka, because Ahsoka is a character that is so universally loved and celebrated by everyone, and by all of Star Wars fandom," Eckstein explained. "Everyone loves Ahsoka. She just represents all that is good. She represents all that is light and all that is hopeful. I'm just excited for more stories, because she means so much to people. This is a character that is changing lives and saving lives. I say that as a fact, because as the voice of Ahsoka, I am constantly out there at conventions and events and even online. Pretty much on a daily basis, I get a personal story of how Ahsoka has either changed someone's life or saved someone's life. There's very few characters that do that."