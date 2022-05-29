✖

On Saturday at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, Marvel Comics announced that Yoda would star in his own brand new comic book miniseries starting this October. Marvel Comics describes Star Wars: Yoda as a 10-issue "epic." The premise sounds similar to Marvel's new Obi-Wan series. During Yoda's time exiled on Dagobah, the former Jedi Grand Master reflects on past adventures spanning his centuries-long lifetime. The series comprises three arcs by three creative teams, each set during different periods in Yoda's life. The announcement of this series follows Marvel's announcement of two upcoming Star Wars: The High Republic Phase II series.

Star Wars: Yoda launches with writer Cavan Scott and artist Nico Leon telling a story set during the Star Wars: The High Republic era. Jody Houser and Marc Guggenheim are the writers that will follow Scott. Luke Ross and Alessandro Miracolo will follow Leon on art. The second and third arcs occur shortly before the Prequel Trilogy and towards the end of the Clone Wars, respectively. Scott and Leon will return to finish the series in its final issue. With this being Yoda's first-ever solo comic book series, Marvel promises that it will reveal "unexplored aspects of the Jedi Master's storied history and shed new light on the mystery that has surrounded the iconic character since his debut."

(Photo: Phil Noto, Marvel Comics)

"I've been lucky to write Yoda in various projects over the last few years, most notably in Dooku: Jedi Lost, and every time I write him my love for him deepens," Scott tells StarWars.com. "It's fair to say that my study at home is a shrine for three Star Wars icons: there are a lot of Obi-Wan figures; many, many, many, MANY pieces of Ewok merchandise (do I love those murder bears more than the Lepi? Don't tell Jaxxon, but there's every chance!); and then there is Yoda. The little guy is everywhere, in models, in art, and in lots of LEGO. Yoda casts a long shadow over anything he appears in, and writing him is a privilege and a responsibility I take seriously."

"I've been wanting to do a Yoda book since I started working on the Star Wars titles," Editor Mark Paniccia added. "Yoda is a very special character to me as he is to everyone working on this series. We all have our hearts and souls in this and I hope the fans enjoy it as much as we have putting it together. It's really unique and I'm very proud of it."

You can see Phil Noto's cover of Star Wars: Yoda #1 above. The issue goes on sale in October.