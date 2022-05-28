Star Wars: The High Republic Phase II Announces Two New Marvel Series

✖

Marvel has announced its plans for Phase II of Star Wars: The High Republic. Marvel previously told High Republic stories in its ongoing Star Wars: The High Republic series by Cavan Scott and Ario Anindito, the murder mystery of Star Wars: The High Republic -- Trail of Shadows, and the revelatory Star Wars: The High Republic -- Eye of the Storm. At Star Wars Celebration 2022 in Anaheim, Marvel Comics announced the second Star Wars: The High Republic ongoing series and Star Wars: The High Republic – The Blade limited series. Like the rest of The High Republic Phase II, Marvel's upcoming The High Republic stories take place 150 years before those stories, during the age of exploration. The new stories feature fan-favorite returning creators and the history of a breakout character from The High Republic novels.

In good news for fans of the first Star Wars: The High Republic series, Scott and Anindito reunite to relaunch the series in Phase II. The next Star Wars: The High Republic ongoing series focus on Jedha. From Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, fans may remember that Jedha was once sacred to the Jedi. After the fall of the Republic, the system fell to Imperial occupation. Eventually, it served as a testing site for the newly-constructed Death Star. However, 350 years before the Skywalker saga begins, Jedha is strongly connected to the Force and a holy site for every widespread faith in the galaxy. Jedi Vildar Mac leads the series after arriving on Jedha and finding its tenuous peace in jeopardy as a new threat reveals itself.

(Photo: Ario Anindito)

Charles Soule, writer of Light of the Jedi, Eye of the Storm, and many Star Wars comics for Marvel, is returning to the galaxy far, far away for Star Wars: The High Republic – The Blade. He teams with artist Marco Castiello for the four-issue miniseries revealing the history of Porter Engle. Engle is a cook on a Jedi outpost during The High Republic's first phase, but 150 years earlier, he's known as the Blade of Bardot.

You can see covers for both series' first issues above and below. Their solicitation information follows below. Star Wars: The High Republic relaunches in October. Star Wars: The High Republic – The Blade #1 debuts in November.

(Photo: Guiseppe Camuncoli & Frank Martin)

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC #1

Written by CAVAN SCOTT

Art and Cover by ARIO ANINDITO

On Sale October 2022

STAR WARS: THE HIGH REPUBLIC – THE BLADE #1