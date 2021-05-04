The Bad Batch Funko Pops Have Launched for Star Wars Day 2021

Today is Star Wars Day 2021, and the big event this year is the debut of Star Wars: The Bad Batch animated series on Disney+. Reviews are starting to trickle in, and it seems like the show will be a proper successor to The Clone Wars. That should be very exciting news for fans, and Funko is swooping in to put some icing on that cake with their lineup of The Bad Batch Pop figures.

Not surprisingly, the common Pops in the lineup are Clone Force 99 / Bad Batch members Hunter, Wrecker, Tech, Crosshair, and Echo. Pre-orders for these figures are live here at Entertainment Earth and here on Amazon now. Entertainment Earth also has a line of The Bad Batch Figpins up for pre-order right here.

The full list of exclusive Pops for the Bad Batch wave wasn't available at the time of writing, but Amazon does have listings up for variants of Crosshair and Hunter - they should go live at any moment. If additional exclusives are added, this post will be updated. The Pops follow a lineup of The Bad Batch Black Series figures from Hasbro that you can check out right here.

The series follows the elite and experimental clones of the Bad Batch (first introduced in The Clone Wars) as they find their way in a rapidly changing galaxy in the immediate aftermath of the Clone War. Members of Bad Batch – a unique squad of clones who vary genetically from their brothers in the Clone Army -- each possess a singular exceptional skill which makes them extraordinarily effective soldiers and a formidable crew. In the post-Clone War era, they will take on daring mercenary missions as they struggle to stay afloat and find new purpose.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is executive produced by Dave Filoni (The Mandalorian, Star Wars: The Clone Wars), Athena Portillo (Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars Rebels), Brad Rau (Star Wars Rebels, Star Wars Resistance) and Jennifer Corbett (Star Wars Resistance, NCIS) with Carrie Beck (The Mandalorian, Star Wars Rebels) as co-executive producer and Josh Rimes as producer (Star Wars Resistance). Rau is also serving as supervising director with Corbett as head writer.

Star Wars: The Bad Batch is now streaming on Disney+. You can watch it here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.