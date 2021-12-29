The Book of Boba Fett Premiere Remixes Iconic Star Wars Song

The Book of Boba Fett‘s premiere episode decided to remix one iconic Star Wars song. Stranger in a Strange Land is a bit of a love letter to earlier Star Wars entries. It basically serves to fill in some of the gaps from the franchise. *Spoilers for The Book of Boba Fett Episode 1* If you’ve ever wondered how the character ended up crossing paths with The Mandalorian, then you’re going to be pleased. Chapter 1 of this series sees Boba escape that Sarlac pit from Return of the Jedi. But, that alien isn’t the only callback to Star Wars’ past. Feet and Fennec Shand enter Garsa Fwip’s Cantina on Mos Espa, only to be met by Rebo and the band playing a song called “Cantina Theme Variation.” It’s a fun little nod, and there must be fans out there pumped to see Rebo again. Did you catch the tune?

Jennifer Beals plays a big role in The Book of Boba Fett, and she told Variety that these trips through Star Wars lore are really helped by producer Dave Filoni. She even went so far as to call him a walking encyclopedia.

“I had to be reminded of what that was and who they are and where they’re from. Dave Filoni is just extraordinary. He’s like a walking encyclopedia,” Beals explained. “Instead of relying on the internet — which, you know, I don’t know who the authors are of certain articles that I’m looking at — I would go to the source. I would go to Dave, and we would talk about character and how is this person different perhaps than the lineage that’s come before, and what has informed her experiences and then how does that change the way she looks or behaves — or dresses for that matter.”

Check out the official synopsis for The Book of Boba Fett below.

“The Book of Boba Fett,” a thrilling Star Wars adventure teased in a surprise end-credit sequence following the Season 2 finale of “The Mandalorian,” finds legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett and mercenary Fennec Shand navigating the galaxy’s underworld when they return to the sands of Tatooine to stake their claim on the territory once ruled by Jabba the Hutt and his crime syndicate.

“The Book of Boba Fett” stars Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen. Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Robert Rodriguez, Kathleen Kennedy and Colin Wilson are the executive producers. Karen Gilchrist and Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer.”

