Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett Star Details Dave Filoni as Being a “Walking Encyclopedia”

Ever since Dave Filoni officially joined the galaxy far, far away with Star Wars: The Clone Wars, fans of the franchise have been impressed with his storytelling abilities, which he continued with projects like Star Wars Rebels and The Mandalorian. Not only is Filoni an impressive storyteller within the saga, but he brings with him an encyclopedic knowledge of the series, with Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett star Jennifer Beals recently detailing how, as someone unfamiliar with the franchise, she could always rely on him to fill in any of her knowledge gaps for the series. Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett premieres on Disney+ on December 29th.

“I had to be reminded of what that was and who they are and where they’re from. Dave Filoni is just extraordinary. He’s like a walking encyclopedia,” Beals shared with Variety about her lack of knowledge regarding the Twi’lek species. “Instead of relying on the internet — which, you know, I don’t know who the authors are of certain articles that I’m looking at — I would go to the source. I would go to Dave, and we would talk about character and how is this person different perhaps than the lineage that’s come before, and what has informed her experiences and then how does that change the way she looks or behaves — or dresses for that matter.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The actor was so oblivious to the latest on the franchise, she only learned about the existence of The Mandalorian shortly before she was approached for the role in The Book of Boba Fett.

“As it happened, I didn’t know about The Mandalorian really, either,” Beals admitted. “My older brother called me and said, ‘I’m going to go watch The Mandalorian with [my] kids.’ And I said, ‘Oh, tell me about The Mandalorian,’ and he started telling me about the show and how great it was. And I walked into the house and the phone rang and that was the offer [for The Book of Boba Fett]. So that night, I started watching. I was just gobsmacked. It just was so beautiful with so cinematic and heart-centered at the same time.”

Even after signing on, Beals wasn’t entirely aware of the project she was starring in.

“I mean, I knew about the character. But this is how good they are at the lockdown of secrets: Even when I first stepped onto the set, I didn’t realize that I was in The Book of Boba Fett,” Beals pointed out. “I just knew that I was getting to be part of this story.”

Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett is slated to premiere on Disney+ on December 29th.

Are you looking forward to the new series? Let us know in the comments below or contact Patrick Cavanaugh directly on Twitter to talk all things Star Wars and horror!