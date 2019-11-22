The Mandalorian Finally Hints at What the Client Wants With Baby Yoda

After two episodes, it was difficult to determine exactly what the entire first season of Star Wars: The Mandalorian on Disney+ was going to be about. We knew that the main character was tasked with bringing in a mysterious asset, and that asset turned out to be a 50-year-old infant who belongs to the same race as Jedi Master Yoda. That’s about it. However, the third episode of the series was released on Disney+ Friday morning and it has finally kicked the story into high gear, showing audiences where The Mandalorian is going in future episodes, and hinting at what the former Empire actually wants with the affectionately named creature, Baby Yoda.

WARNING: This article contains major spoilers from the third episode of The Mandalorian! Continue reading at your own risk…

Videos by ComicBook.com

There have been plenty of theories out there suggesting that Doctor Pershing was connected to the clones on Camino, based on the insignia on the sleeve of his shirt. The events of Episode 3, titled “The Sin”, go a long way to help confirm those theories. At the beginning of the episode, the Mandalorian gives Baby Yoda back to the Client and Doctor Pershing, but clearly doesn’t think it’s a good idea. So after getting a new suit of armor he heads back to spy on the buyers. The Client mentions something about “extracting” something from Baby Yoda, the biggest hint yet regarding the clone theories.

No more details about the Client’s intentions are revealed, though the episode does make it clear that Pershing doesn’t want any harm to come to the child. He is likely pulling DNA from Baby Yoda on orders of the Client’s boss, but he isn’t okay with any violence towards him.

The Mandalorian isn’t taking any chances and his actions upon learning about the testing being done to Baby Yoda are what kick the season’s plot into high gear. Breaking the rules of the Guild, Mando breaks in to steal Baby Yoda and leaves the planet with him, thanks to the help of his fellow Mandalorians.

From here on out, the show will likely evolve into a story about a man on the run, searching for answers about Baby Yoda’s abilities and what the former Empire wants with him. Hopefully it won’t be too long before we see some of those answers on screen.

What do you think of The Mandalorian so far? Do you believe they’re trying to clone Baby Yoda? Let us know in the comments!

New episodes of The Mandalorian are released every Friday on Disney+. If you haven’t checked out Disney+ yet and you want to give it a go, you can do that here.

Note: This is not a sponsored post, but if you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.