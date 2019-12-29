The Second City Issues Statement on Jason Sudeikis Punching Baby Yoda in Star Wars: The Mandalorian Finale

The holiday season has almost finished, and that means big things are in store for the new year. Of course, Disney+ has lots to come in 2020, but the new year will come around just after the finale of Star Wars: The Mandalorian ends. Over the weekend, the show finished with its eighth season, but not everyone was pleased.

After all, you cannot just punch Baby Yoda in the face and get away with it. Jason Sudeikis learned that the hard way as he was just thrown under the bus by a former troupe of his.

Taking to Twitter, the official page of The Second City went live with a post addressing The Mandalorian finale. The troupe wanted to make sure it condemned Sudeikis for punching Baby Yoda in the finale even if it was just his character doing the unspeakable act.

The Second City does not condone the punching of Baby Yoda by alumnus Jason Sudeikis. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time. #TheMandalorian — The Second City (@TheSecondCity) December 27, 2019

“The Second City does not condone the punching of Baby Yoda by alumnus Jason Sudeikis. Please respect our privacy during this difficult time,” the page shared.

The cheeky response is on par for The Second City given its origins. The comedy group is famous for putting out legends such as Sudeikis, so it is only fair it gets to mock the actor every once in awhile. Sure, his Stormtrooper character was great when he was shooting the breeze with co-star Adam Pally, but that all changed when Sudeikis knocked one over Baby Yoda’s head. Clearly, such an act cannot be condoned by The Second City, so here’s to hoping Sudeikis responds to the critique before long.

Star Wars: The Mandalorian follows Pedro Pascal as the titular bounty hunter, who travels the outer reaches of the lawless galaxy, surviving as a mercenary-for-hire. The cast also includes Gina Carano, Carl Weathers, Giancarlo Esposito, Nick Nolte, Omid Abtahi, Emily Swallow, Werner Herzog, Ming-Na Wen, and Taika Waititi as the voice of IG-11. In addition to The Mandalorian, other upcoming Star Wars series will include a show that stars Ewan McGregor as Obi-Wan Kenobi and a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story which is set to feature the return of Diego Luna as Cassian Andor and Alan Tudyk as K-2SO.