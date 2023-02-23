Star Wars: Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew to Be Standalone Stories

While both The Mandalorian and Star Wars: The Book of Boba Fett featured a variety of appearances from characters across multiple arenas of the galaxy far, far away, producer Jon Favreau recently teased that the upcoming Star Wars: Ahsoka and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew would serve more as standalone stories than as crossover opportunities. With both of these series taking place around the same time as The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, we can't rule out cameos from those series and we can't rule out crossovers in other series, but these comments imply the new series will focus on their titular characters as opposed to offering overlapping adventures.

Attendee of a recent press event to promote The Mandalorian Season 3 Seif Zaki shared on Twitter, "Favreau just confirmed that Season 4 of The Mandalorian is written and they're looking at art from Doug Chiang. Ahsoka and Skeleton Crew are both in [post-production], set in the same time period and may have character crossovers, despite being standalone stories."

When one user asked for clarity on these remarks, Zaki confirmed, "The way he put it implied that they are all standalone stories in that you don't need to watch the others to like them but watching them all will deepen your appreciation. And the sets are all next to each other when filming plus the time period is the same."

This emphasis on the standalone nature of the series lines up with more recent comments Favreau has made about Skeleton Crew and how, while they won't be appearing in the upcoming Season 3 of The Mandalorian, there could be more crossover opportunities in future seasons.

"Each storyteller brings their own personality to it. The groups that are working on [Skeleton Crew] are led by Jon Watts, whom I collaborated with on all the Spider-Man movies," Favreau recalled to Variety. "This has been a real fun time and the great filmmakers that he's engaged with have been bringing their perspectives as well."

The outlet added, "Jude Law stars in the series, which is a [Steven] Spielberg-esque coming-of-age story set in the same Mandalorian era. Skeleton Crew is scheduled to air this year, but unlike Boba Fett and Ahsoka, the characters will not first appear in The Mandalorian."

Both Star Wars: Ahsoka and Star Wars: Skeleton Crew are expected to premiere later this year on Disney+.

