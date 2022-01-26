Star Wars Fans Clash Over The Mandalorian Taking Over Book of Boba Fett

This week’s episode of The Book of Boba Fett did things a little differently, specifically it took a detour and caught up with Pedro Pascal’s Din Djarin from The Mandalorian to tease where he’s been and how he’ll return to the narrative. For some viewers this was a welcome deviation, finding out what this character has done since his series wrapped up was a balm, while others saw this lack of the show’s title character as a betrayal, or at the very least a head scratcher. We’ve collected some of the varying reactions to the episode below.

For the Star Wars fans that liked the episode, “Return of The Mandalorian” served as a holdover for the time in-between seasons of the series. Season two of the show wrapped up last year, planting the seed for the surprise Boba Fett show, and it remains unclear when we’ll finally get to see season three. This episode also arrived after the shocking departure of young Grogu, but the episode also made it clear that Mando still thinks about his little pal and is even on his way to see him, maybe even in the next chapter. If you’d been waiting on an update to The Mandalorian this was what you needed.

As for the Star Wars fans that felt this episode was a waste there was only a mention of the man himself, Boba Fett. This new Disney+ series was supposed to be the bounty hunter’s time in the spotlight after years of being a side-character with a lame death, and one of the episodes for his show (which only has seven) doesn’t even feature him, it was doomed from the start for some.

Where do you fall on the debate? Was this week’s episode the best yet of The Book of Boba Fett or did it not meet your expectations since Temuera Morrison wasn’t even there? Sound off in the comments below and let us know.

The first five episodes of The Book of Boba Fett are now streaming on Disney+.

