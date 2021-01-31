The Mandalorian’s Katee Sackhoff Praises Koska Reeves Co-Star Sasha Banks

✖

Battlestar Galactica legend Katee Sackhoff recently made her live-action Star Wars debut on The Mandalorian. The star brought Bo-Katan Kryze to life on Disney+, a character she also voiced on Star Wars: Clone Wars and Star Wars Rebels. Sackhoff recently appeared on Inside of You Podcast with Michael Rosenbaum who asked if Sackhoff had more fun on the set of Battlestar Galactica, 24, or The Mandalorian. This led to the star sharing praise for her co-star, Mercedes Varnado AKA Sasha Banks (Koska Reeves).

"Definitely Mandalorian," Sackhoff revealed. "Definitely, definitely definitely. I mean, and if we’re just talking about like - take the subject matter out of it, take the show out of it completely - and just what show I had the most fun on, it would still be The Mandalorian. I had so much fun working with Mercedes, who's Sasha Banks the wrestler. She plays Koska and we had such a great time together, getting to know each other. Talk about hard workers. That girl would go fight Friday night for WWE and take off her blue hair, it would be woven in, she'd take that off, get on a plane, fly overnight, get her Koska hair sewn in, and when she got to the hotel, she would come to work and work for like three days and she'd get on a plane and fly back for another fight that weekend. I mean, it was crazy. Hardest worker in the business. Works her butt off."

During the interview, Sackhoff also revealed that she wasn't expecting to be cast as the live-action Bo-Katan. "I always joked with [Dave Filoni] just thinking, 'Of course they'll recast it, they'll probably hire Scarlett Johansson or something like that,'" she shared. You can watch the full podcast here.

Sackhoff recently spoke with Variety about joining The Mandalorian. The actor revealed the challenge of adapting her voice-acting role into something more intense and physical, praising "Chapter 11: The Heiress" director, Bryce Dallas Howard, for helping her along.

"It was a completely different experience for me," explained Sackhoff. "One of the things that worked in my favor this episode was Bryce Dallas Howard, who is such a phenomenal director and also an amazing actor. I couldn’t have done it without her, she truly helped me understand that just because I knew this character so well didn’t mean that I’d worked out how to play her yet. That was hard at the beginning."

The first two seasons of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+.