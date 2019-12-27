Star Wars: The Mandalorian Finally Reveals His Real Name

The lead character in the Disney+ series Star Wars: The Mandalorian, played by Pedro Pascal, has simply been called “The Mandalorian” or “Mando” for the entire series. Since there are more Mandalorians than just this character, as we’ve seen on the show, we know he has to have a name, but that bit of information has been shrouded in secrecy since the series premiered last month. The only hint at the name to this point actually came during the press tour for The Mandalorian, not during the show itself, as Pascal seemed to reveal his character’s identity in an interview around the time of the Disney+ launch.

As it turns out, Pascal actually DID share the real name of his character during that interview, that much has been confirmed with the arrival of The Mandalorian‘s Season 1 finale. Most of us had the spelling of the name wrong, though. Mando’s official name is Din Djarin, the spelling of which is confirmed in the credits of the episode.

Everyone in the cast and crew remained quiet about Mando’s identity in order to keep up the mystery surrounding the character. The lone gunman is nameless and faceless, which only adds to his intrigue.

During the same interview in which Pascal accidentally revealed Mando’s name, he took some time to explain who he believes the character is supposed to be.

“(He)’s your iconically cool, flawed, mysterious, loner gunslinger that harkens to the best of the samurai movies and the westerns,” Pascal said about the character. “In talking to Jon I asked what I should be looking at. I know he loves movies, I love movies. ‘What would you like me to watch?’ I asked him. He immediately brought up Sergio Leone and Akira Kurosawa’s Yojimbo… He’s very samurai, Clint (Eastwood), and me. Just wedge me into those two iconic characters because he’s also, I love the opportunity to make him as human and accessible as possible, which is strange to say because it’s hard to get to him because he’s covered in armor from head to toe. But the idea is that he’s relatable, we’re all kind of covered in our own armor and terrified of taking that armor off, and that’s the thing that really crosses him over into a character that we’re all really going to want to follow.”

