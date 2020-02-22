Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 2 Features “Major, Epic” Lightsaber Action

If you were disappointed about the lack of lightsaber action in the first season of The Mandalorian, you need not worry — the show's sophomore outing on Disney+ is going to have its fair share. Mando star Giancarlo Esposito was on hand at FAN EXPO Vancouver earlier this month, where he revealed to an eager crowd he's gotten plenty of time using the Darksaber during the course of Season Two production.

"The prop guys are wondering about me because I was in a bit of a commotion and a bit of a struggle with someone else, which I'm hoping you will enjoy when you see it," Esposito said during his spotlight panel. "Major, major, epic, epic lightsaber action happening on this show, and I should mention that I'm the only character in this first season who was able to be honored with having that lightsaber. So it feels wonderful."

Naturally, they were quick to ask whether or not Moff Gideon would be going toe-to-toe with a lightsaber-wielding Din Djarin or Baby Yoda, a notion the actor quickly shut down.

"Well, no way. [Laughs]," the Mando star added. "It ain't gonna happen, baby! Anything is possible, and you keep watching. Because although the baby has some incredible power, without having to wield the Darksaber, I think the baby is so curious about what this is. So you will be enthused and inspired when you see the scene I'm referring to in Season 2, which is to come in October. Keep watching."

Earliest this month, Disney chief Bob Iger confirmed the next season of the show would arrive on Disney+ this October; it's been shooting since last year.

If you missed out, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, and company shocked all of the Star Wars fandom when it was revealed in the season finale's closing moments Esposito's character — Imperial loyalist Moff Gideon — was in possession of the Darksaber, an all-powerful MacGuffin introduced in Lucasfilm's animated series. As of now, it's unclear how the character came to be in possession of it.

The first season of The Mandalorian is now streaming on Disney+.