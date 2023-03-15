The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 3 Has Star Wars Fans Divided Over Major Character Detour
The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 3 threw Star Wars fans for a hyperspace loop, as they discovered the episode was something of a bait-and-switch, taking the storyline about Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and the quest to find redemption on Mandalore, and swapping it out for an Andor-style tale of one Imperial figure (Dr. Penn Pershing) trying to start life over in the New Republic.
As stated, "Chapter 19" of The Mandalorian was a lot more akin to the socio-political-philosophical ruminations of Andor, and while it was a nice change of pace for some fans, for others it was something of a betrayal of what they expect from The Mandalorian...
Fake-Out!
#themandalorian SPOILERS— tony | MANDO + TBB SPOILERS (@KENOBlDJARlN) March 15, 2023
din djarin stans being excited for 50 minutes of din content pic.twitter.com/M8ZkPiEfTx
The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 3 certainly did the MOST to fool fans' expectations.prevnext
Big ANDOR Vibes
Chapter 19 be like. #TheMandalorian #Andor pic.twitter.com/5k2xO5Occh— The Star Wars Underworld (@TheSWU) March 15, 2023
"The MANDORlorian" is now a thing. For Sure.prevnext
It's A Trap!
#TheMandalorian spoilers— ʚїɞ (@sakuradaydream_) March 15, 2023
me midway into the ep realising its 50mins of pershing content: pic.twitter.com/KHkg44fUPk
#TheMandalorian spoilers— ﹰ (@DINDJARlNS) March 15, 2023
enjoying the first 8 mins of the mandalorian then checking the progress bar and realizing its 40 mins of dr pershing content pic.twitter.com/0k7YnP5IQB
A lot of fans didn't mind the content of The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 3 as much as they were upset with the bait-and-switch.
Just kidding: they hated the content too. Sorry Doc Pershing...prevnext
Payback Is A B.
#TheMandalorian spoilers— kit/katie | mando spoilers🌿 (@leia_romanova) March 15, 2023
me trying not to be super upset cos we only got 5 mins of din in that ep cos i know tbobf stole a whole ep from boba for din pic.twitter.com/4GNHuYOEOd
It's hilarious to see how Star Wars fans are reacting to this detour episode of The Mandalorian after all the "controversy" over The Book of Boba Fett's detour episodes featuring Mando.prevnext
A Thunderous Debut
Lee Isaac Chung with a thunderous, chilling #StarWars debut. 👏🏻 This chapter of #TheMandalorian felt special. Legitimately unnerving, & beautifully methodical. Its explosive moments made me feel the space opera wonder, but it was all matched with dreadful political undertones. pic.twitter.com/RUvbLcVvIM— Alden Diaz 🔜 SWCE (@ThatAldenDiaz) March 15, 2023
This episode wasn't just the longest episode of The Mandalorian ever, or a curious deviation, it was also the Star Wars TV debut of director Lee Isaac Chung (Minari).prevnext
There is Purpose Here...
This season has a strange structure so far and this episode of #TheMandalorian may have turned a few people off, but THIS IS NOT A FILLER. Star Wars fans have become obsessed with this term. Pershing's plot is obviously crucial to the Mandoverse and leads to certain characters... pic.twitter.com/pXTOkahEjy— Matt | #TheMandalorian (@Boongo_15) March 15, 2023
If you're wondering what the reason was for having The Mandalorian take this detour, just remember: The Mandalorian Season 2 and Star Wars: The Bad Batch have both been putting pieces in place to explain the Empire's cloning advancements that resulted in Snoke's creation, and Palpatine's return in the Sequel Trilogy.prevnext
Bo-Katan's World
#TheMandalorian bo katan accidentally redeeming herself after talking shit for an entire season pic.twitter.com/boqjizARF0— kayt (@IukesguywaIker) March 15, 2023
#TheMandalorian spoilers— kt / bo ☆ mando spoilers (@fettdefenders) March 15, 2023
bo katan thinking she’s just going to serve as dins witness of bathing in the waters of mandalore but ends up being redeemed pic.twitter.com/dKlDR2LqxT
The small portions of this episode that featured Bo-Katan Kryze certain did give us LIFE.prevnext
Boba Fett Is Chilling
// mando spoilers #TheMandalorian
Boba and Fennec during the fireworks knowing that the writers are keeping them in the vault for now pic.twitter.com/iBg7gqtwqP— Ethan 🦎 (@sheevthan) March 8, 2023
Boba Fett and Fennec Shand are sitting back and sippin' their tea right now. AS THEY SHOULD.prev