The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 3 Has Star Wars Fans Divided Over Major Character Detour

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 3 threw Star Wars fans for a hyperspace loop, as they discovered the episode was something of a bait-and-switch, taking the storyline about Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and the quest to find redemption on Mandalore, and swapping it out for an Andor-style tale of one Imperial figure (Dr. Penn Pershing) trying to start life over in the New Republic.

As stated, "Chapter 19" of The Mandalorian was a lot more akin to the socio-political-philosophical ruminations of Andor, and while it was a nice change of pace for some fans, for others it was something of a betrayal of what they expect from The Mandalorian...