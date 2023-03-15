The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 3 Has Star Wars Fans Divided Over Major Character Detour

By Kofi Outlaw

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 3 threw Star Wars fans for a hyperspace loop, as they discovered the episode was something of a bait-and-switch, taking the storyline about Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal), Bo-Katan Kryze (Katee Sackhoff) and the quest to find redemption on Mandalore, and swapping it out for an Andor-style tale of one Imperial figure (Dr. Penn Pershing) trying to start life over in the New Republic. 

As stated, "Chapter 19" of The Mandalorian was a lot more akin to the socio-political-philosophical ruminations of Andor, and while it was a nice change of pace for some fans, for others it was something of a betrayal of what they expect from The Mandalorian... 

Fake-Out!

The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 3 certainly did the MOST to fool fans' expectations.

Big ANDOR Vibes

"The MANDORlorian" is now a thing. For Sure.

It's A Trap!

A lot of fans didn't mind the content of The Mandalorian Season 3 Episode 3 as much as they were upset with the bait-and-switch.

Just kidding: they hated the content too. Sorry Doc Pershing...

Payback Is A B.

It's hilarious to see how Star Wars fans are reacting to this detour episode of The Mandalorian after all the "controversy" over The Book of Boba Fett's detour episodes featuring Mando.

A Thunderous Debut

This episode wasn't just the longest episode of The Mandalorian ever, or a curious deviation, it was also the Star Wars TV debut of director Lee Isaac Chung (Minari).

There is Purpose Here...

If you're wondering what the reason was for having The Mandalorian take this detour, just remember: The Mandalorian Season 2 and Star Wars: The Bad Batch have both been putting pieces in place to explain the Empire's cloning advancements that resulted in Snoke's creation, and Palpatine's return in the Sequel Trilogy.

Bo-Katan's World

The small portions of this episode that featured Bo-Katan Kryze certain did give us LIFE.

Boba Fett Is Chilling

Boba Fett and Fennec Shand are sitting back and sippin' their tea right now. AS THEY SHOULD.

