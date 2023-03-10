The Mandalorian: Katee Sackhoff Wants Obi-Wan and Bo-Katan Team Up

Star Wars: The Mandalorian star Katee Sackhoff wants to see Obi-Wan and Bo-Katan team-up again on Disney+. Fandom caught up with the actress and she is happy to see how the Star Wars universe is expanding. When the topic of the popular Obi-Wan Kenobi return and show arose during their conversation, it was hard not to think back to the glory days of the Clone Wars for Sackhoff.

"…There's so much in Bo's backstory that is still existing in a timeline that's playing right now." Sackhoff said before mentioning the fan-favorite Jedi, "We know she knew Obi-Wan. We know that they had contact and that is a world that she could potentially exist in…"

"It is and then I just talk to Dave [Filoni] and it's fine. One of the things that I love more than anything is picking his brain about her and the universe and things that have happened that we may not have seen as viewers and I just love it. She's grown so much in the course of her life and changed, as you would hope anyone would have over 25 years." Sackhoff added. "She's still got a lot to get through and a lot more growth to actually achieve before she could even hope to accomplish any of her goals."

Has Anything Changed For Bo-Katan This Season?

There's no question that Bo-Katan sees herself as the rightful ruler of Mandalore. She's been struggling for this for so long. Din Djarin having the Darksaber only complicates matters further. Sackhoff told Deadline that this tension isn't exactly going away with the most recent episodes of The Mandalorian.

"We have to go back to see why she's doing what she's doing," Sackhoff explained. "This is a person who has fought, fought against her own people. She's fought forever and she realizes that doesn't work. You can't continue to fight amongst yourselves. I think with Din – I don't know if I'll go as far as to say that she respects and trusts him – but she doesn't not. He's done nothing. If didn't have the darksaber, he's done nothing that would make him her enemy. I think that is her problem is that she realizes that she's not going to fight her people anymore. She's not going to fight someone who she doesn't have a reason to fight. Every single possibility, every place that she's at right now, every direction she's done before didn't work before. That's what she's trying to figure out."

