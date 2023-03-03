ComicBook Nation: Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 Review & TV Shows Recap

The ComicBook Nation Crew breaks down the Star Wars: The Mandalorian Season 3 premiere! Keep up with our latest TV eps (The Last of Us, Star Trek: Picard), Preview the new AEW Wrestling event, and talk new comics!

Our debate about The Mandalorian Season 3 premiere gets a bit heated, but despite how the season starts, everyone on the ComicBook Nation crew is confident the season will, overall, be great.

"The storytelling that Jon [Favreau] has been spearheading from the very beginning has been slowly, each season, each project, leading us to this. Leading us to the third season," The Mandalorian Season 3 premiere director Rick Famuyiwa said. "And so I think there are a lot of seeds that are planted that are growing and culminating in this season, so I feel that's partly the feeling — the sense of things culminating. This really feels like a third act in some ways, even though there's lots of stories to tell."

