AEW Star Reportedly Taken Off Television

Since the company's inception in 2019, All Elite Wrestling has been dominated by factions. AEW was birthed by The Elite, an offshoot group from NJPW's Bullet Club. The promotion's very first episode of television featured the formation of the Inner Circle, led by Chris Jericho. Units like Pinnacle, Blackpool Combat Club, Death Triangle and more have popped up over the years, while occasional unnamed ensembles have been assembled to play the numbers game. That has been the case with Dr. Britt Baker DMD's tandem of AEW Women's Champion Jamie Hayter and Rebel. That trio has never been given a branding, but they have stood side-by-side with each other for multiple years now.

Hayter was somewhat of a late addition as well, as Rebel had been in Baker's corner since Summer 2020. That said, Hayter's popularity skyrocketed over the past year, giving her a ground-swelling of momentum that eventually culminated in an AEW Women's Title win this past November at AEW Full Gear. Baker has taken a backseat as a result, often accompanying Hayter for her big matches rather than standing front and center.

As for Rebel, she might be standing off-screen completely. As reported by the Wrestling Observer, Rebel is no longer being used on television with Baker and Hayter. This is due to Baker and Hayter now operating as babyfaces and AEW management not feeling like Rebel gelled well with them at this point in time.

There's no word on what this means for Rebel's long-term AEW future. She was most consistently used as Baker's manager, as the 44-year-old rarely wrestled on television. Her last match came on an August 2022 edition of AEW Dark.

It's also worth noting that Rebel was initially brought into AEW to work with the makeup and hair department. If her televised time is done, she may simply be transitioning back to her original role.

"I was contracted as the makeup and hair artist," Rebel said in 2020. "That is my second passion. Wrestling is first. I love making people feel beautiful. That's really how I started with AEW. I'm not sure how my role came to be with Britt Baker on TV. I feel Britt requested me to be there with her and then Tony [Khan] and Cody [Rhodes] seeing, noticing the dynamic between us two made the call to keep having me on."

Stay tuned to ComicBook.com for updates on Rebel's AEW status.