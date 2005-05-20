The Mandalorian: Star Wars Fans Are Accusing Baby Yoda of Leaving Younglings to Die in Revenge of the Sith

Star Wars: The Mandalorian's latest episode dropped today and there are a whole lot of hot topics being discussed on social media. Fans of the Disney+ series are tweeting about everything from Rosario Dawson playing Ahsoka Tano to the supposed erasure of Yaddle. During "Chapter 13: The Jedi," Ahsoka shares that Baby Yoda's real name is Grogu and reveals some of the character's history. She explains that he was raised at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant where he received training from many Jedi Masters, saying, "At the end of the Clone Wars when the Empire rose to power, he was hidden. Someone took him from the Temple. Then his memory becomes… dark. He seemed lost. Alone." This revelation has many people wondering if he was in the temple when Anakin Skywalker killed all of the Younglings in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.

There have been so many great tweets about today's episode of The Mandalorian, but none are quite as funny as the ones accusing Baby Yoda of abandoning all of the Younglings when Anakin killed them. Considering Grogu is 50 and Revenge of the Sith happened about 25 years earlier, we can't fathom how much smaller of a baby he was back then, so we can't REALLY blame him for abandoning his fellow Padawans, but the tweets are still pretty dang hilarious. You can check out some of the best ones below...