The Mandalorian: Star Wars Fans Are Accusing Baby Yoda of Leaving Younglings to Die in Revenge of the Sith
Star Wars: The Mandalorian's latest episode dropped today and there are a whole lot of hot topics being discussed on social media. Fans of the Disney+ series are tweeting about everything from Rosario Dawson playing Ahsoka Tano to the supposed erasure of Yaddle. During "Chapter 13: The Jedi," Ahsoka shares that Baby Yoda's real name is Grogu and reveals some of the character's history. She explains that he was raised at the Jedi Temple on Coruscant where he received training from many Jedi Masters, saying, "At the end of the Clone Wars when the Empire rose to power, he was hidden. Someone took him from the Temple. Then his memory becomes… dark. He seemed lost. Alone." This revelation has many people wondering if he was in the temple when Anakin Skywalker killed all of the Younglings in Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith.
There have been so many great tweets about today's episode of The Mandalorian, but none are quite as funny as the ones accusing Baby Yoda of abandoning all of the Younglings when Anakin killed them. Considering Grogu is 50 and Revenge of the Sith happened about 25 years earlier, we can't fathom how much smaller of a baby he was back then, so we can't REALLY blame him for abandoning his fellow Padawans, but the tweets are still pretty dang hilarious. You can check out some of the best ones below...
I Spy Grogu
Wow, can't believe I missed Baby Yoda hiding from Anakin this whole time!#TheMandalorian #Grogu pic.twitter.com/R0digO4z5T— Harri Elmer (@HarriElmer) November 27, 2020
Baby Yoda Said, "NOT TODAY"
(MANDO SPOILERS)
Anakin Skywalker: *murdering all the younglings*#Grogu: pic.twitter.com/3xTjKFagvi— Kamino Saber Dart (@KaySabe) November 27, 2020
RIP
baby yoda rly told all these younglings “y’all be easy” and DIPPED #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/Q4Csnsb6B8— grogu stan account (@lilrashizzle) November 27, 2020
Peace Out, Coruscant
Grogu leaving the Jedi temple while Anakin was killing the younglings #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/yC9vhz1lnG— Grogu's mom (@KhadidjaGaniou) November 27, 2020
Where Is He?!
baby yoda hiding from anakin when he was murking all the younglings #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/eHvDOcwJo2— hay (@mcuwaititi) November 27, 2020
Nope
Baby Yoda when Anakin came to the Jedi Temple to kill the foundlings... #Grogu #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/9TggTj0DKt— Florida Stanley (@FSUEsquire) November 27, 2020
Staying Out of This One
cw // mando spoilers— dee (@securasimp) November 27, 2020
baby yoda watching the other younglings get kebabed by anakin from the jedi temple vents pic.twitter.com/abYbOeJrm1
*Dramatic Exit*
Anakin: *walks into a room full of younglings with his lightsaber activated*— yes (@overrated4skin) November 27, 2020
Baby Yoda (Grogu):#mandalorian pic.twitter.com/o7eww3SCuj