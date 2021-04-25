The Mandalorian: Throwback Photo Shows Showrunner Jon Favreau Wielding the Armorer’s Hammer

✖

Star Wars fans have a bit of a wait before the third season of The Mandalorian hitsDisney+, but thankfully there are two wonderful seasons we can go back and revisit over and over again. Taking it back to the show's first season, there were three episodes that featured the Armorer, the fierce Mandalorian tribe leader played by Emily Swallow. The character did not return in the show's second season, but we're holding out hope that she will pop up again in the future. Recently, Swallow took to Instagram to share a sweet throwback photo of showrunner Jon Favreau wielding the Armorer’s hammer.

"#Throwback to season one of @themandalorian and @jonfavreau showing off his mean blacksmithing skills. For more #behindthescenes shots, check out the new #TitanComics Guide to Season One #coffeetablebook," Swallow wrote.

You can read Titan Comics' description for Star Wars: The Mandalorian: Guide to Season One here: "A book dedicated to the first season of the successful hit live action series The Mandalorian, streaming on Disney+, featuring character files, plots, settings, and behind-the-scenes content. With never-before-seen photographs, a complete episode guide, and a detailed behind-the-scenes look at how the show - and its iconic new characters such as IG-11 and Moff Gideon - came to life." You can learn more about the book, which is expected to be released on May 21st, here.

Last year, Swallow spoke to ComicBook.com about bringing her character to life.

"I was given some really useful... not specific backstory, but sort of more how the armor fits into the overall story of this particular clan of Mandalorians," Swallow explained. "And one of the things that [creator] Jon [Favreau] talked to me about, which I understand was also an inspiration of George Lucas' was Kurosawa films in that there's a very reverential tone and that kind of economy of movement with a lot of the samurai in Kurosawa films. And I knew that the Armorer was sort of a spiritual leader in addition to being a weapons maker, and that she's sort of the thing that they all come back to. She keeps them grounded in who they are and in their code, and there's a sacredness to that, and there's a reverence to that. And Jon talked about the importance of holding onto these rituals and the importance of this creed and how important a little thing like taking off your helmet is or isn't."

The first two seasons of Star Wars: The Mandalorian are now streaming on Disney+.