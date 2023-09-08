ComicBook Nation: The Nun 2 Review & Fall Movie Preview

In this episode the ComicBook Nation Crew Reviews The Conjuring Universe's latest installment The Nun 2, drop predictions for Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 5, PLUS a full preview of the big movies coming this fall.

The Nun 2 Review

(Photo: Warner Bros. )

In his 2.5 out of 5-star review of The Nun II, ComicBook Nation host Kofi Outlaw said the following:

Valak is arguably the scariest demonic entity in the entire Conjuring franchise, but two films in, it still feels like The Nun series doesn't know how to make Valak an effective horror icon worthy of its own spotlight... It's hard to explain how The Nun II even justifies its own existence. We learned how Valak escaped into the world in the first film, and we already know how Maurice's story ends with Ed and Lorraine Warren finally exorcising the demon and setting up their own feud with Valak that ends in The Conjuring 2. Shoehorning a middle chapter to that arc serves nothing, and no one, other than to push The Conjuring Universe to nine films, once The Conjuring 4: Last Rites brings things to a close.

