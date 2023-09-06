Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 5 to Screen in Movie Theaters

Star Wars: Ahsoka — the newest live-action series from the galaxy far, far away — is coming to a movie theater near you. Disney and Lucasfilm announced Wednesday that the upcoming Ahsoka Episode 5 will screen in select theaters as part of the Ahsoka Midseason Fan Celebration, marking the midway point of the Disney+ series. Created by Dave Filoni, who co-conceived the character with George Lucas, the eight-episode series follows Ahsoka Tano (Rosario Dawson) — former Padawan learner of the fallen Jedi Anakin Skywalker (Hayden Christensen) — as she treks the deepest reaches of the galaxy in search of Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and the missing Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi).

Ahsoka Episode 5 will be available to stream at its usual time (9 p.m. ET, 6 p.m. PT) on Disney+ on Tuesday, September 12th. Tickets for the theatrical showing are free, but an RSVP is required via the official Gofobo website. Seats are limited and the event is first come, first serve.

See the official poster and check the list of theaters and Ahsoka showtimes below:

Ahsoka Episode 5 Theaters and Showtimes





Theater: AMC Assembly Row 12

City: Boston, MA

Date: 9/12/2023

Time: 8:00pm



Theater: AMC Showplace Village Crossing 18

City: Chicago, IL

Date: 9/12/2023

Time: 7:00pm



Theater: AMC NorthPark 15 IMAX

City: Dallas, TX

Date: 9/12/2023

Time: 7:00pm



Theater: AMC The Grove 14

City: Los Angeles, CA

Date: 9/12/2023

Time: 5:00pm



Theater: AMC Empire 25 IMAX

City: New York, NY

Date: 9/12/2023

Time: 8:00pm

Theater: AMC Disney Springs 24 with Dine-in Theaters

City: Orlando, FL

Date: 9/12/2023

Time: 8:00pm



Theater: AMC Neshaminy 24

City: Philadelphia, PA

Date: 9/12/2023

Time: 8:00pm



Theater: AMC Bay Street 16

City: San Francisco, CA

Date: 9/12/2023

Time: 5:00pm



Theater: AMC Loews Alderwood Mall 16

City: Seattle, WA

Date: 9/12/2023

Time: 5:00pm



Theater: AMC Tysons Corner 16

City: Washington, DC

Date: 9/12/2023

Time: 8:00pm

This isn't Ahsoka's first time in theaters. The fan-favorite Padawan apprentice made her first appearance in 2008's CG-animated feature film Star Wars: The Clone Wars, and voice actor Ashley Eckstein made a voiceover cameo in 2019's Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Star Wars has been on theatrical hiatus since that film marked the conclusion of the nine-episode Skywalker Saga.

Upcoming theatrical releases include a project from Taika Waititi, and three untitled projects announced at Star Wars Celebration 2023: a film from James Mangold going back to the dawn of the Jedi; Filoni's film focused on the New Republic era of The Mandalorian; and Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy's film set after the events of Star Wars: Rise of Skywalker, following Daisy Ridley's Rey as she rebuilds the Jedi Order.

Ahsoka episode 5 is streaming Tuesday, September 12th, on Disney+.

Fan-favorite Star Wars hero Ahsoka Tano returns in the brand new series on Disney+. Rosario Dawson stars in Star Wars: Ahsoka, which premiered on August 22nd on the streamer. The series picks up after the events of The Mandalorian and The Book of Boba Fett, in which we saw the former Jedi searching for Grand Admiral Thrawn (Lars Mikkelsen) and helping Luke Skywalker train Grogu. Ahsoka will be joined on her new mission alongside longtime allies Sabine Wren (Natasha Liu Bordizzo) and Hera Syndulla (Mary Elizabeth Winstead) as they attempt to track down Thrawn, who was last seen disappearing to the far reaches of space after a confrontation with Ezra Bridger (Eman Esfandi). Star Wars: Ahsoka is the latest live-action series from Lucasfilm's creative duo of Jon Favreau and Dave Filoni.