Star Wars: Ahsoka Episodes 3 and 4 Spoilers Breakdown - ComicBook Nation

The ComicBook Nation podcast crew does full spoilers breakdowns and recaps of Star Wars: Ahsoka Episodes 3 and 4 - with predictions for Episode 5!

By Kofi Outlaw

The ComicBook Nation Crew Recaps and Reviews Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 3 "Time to Fly" and Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 4  "Fallen Jedi" with full Spoilers! 

Ahsoka Episode 3 Questions to Answer

  • Is the show going at a good pace? 
  • How did we feel about the latest live-action version of a Star Wars Rebels character?
  •  Is the action good enough? 
  • And what about those major twists to Star Wars lore that we got with Sabine's Jedi training storyline?
  • Fans of Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi are eating right now!!

Ahsoka Episode 4 Questions to Answer

  • Was this mid-point episode a big enough game-changing turn for the series? 
  • Was Peter Ramsey (Spider-Verse) a good Star Wars director?
  • Did Sabine betray the Rebels Fam?
  • What's in that next galaxy?
  • And how do we feel about that surprise (de-aged) cameo at the end?

