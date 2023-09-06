Star Wars: Ahsoka Episodes 3 and 4 Spoilers Breakdown - ComicBook Nation
The ComicBook Nation podcast crew does full spoilers breakdowns and recaps of Star Wars: Ahsoka Episodes 3 and 4 - with predictions for Episode 5!
The ComicBook Nation Crew Recaps and Reviews Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 3 "Time to Fly" and Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 4 "Fallen Jedi" with full Spoilers!
Ahsoka Episode 3 Questions to Answer
- Is the show going at a good pace?
- How did we feel about the latest live-action version of a Star Wars Rebels character?
- Is the action good enough?
- And what about those major twists to Star Wars lore that we got with Sabine's Jedi training storyline?
- Fans of Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi are eating right now!!
Ahsoka Episode 4 Questions to Answer
- Was this mid-point episode a big enough game-changing turn for the series?
- Was Peter Ramsey (Spider-Verse) a good Star Wars director?
- Did Sabine betray the Rebels Fam?
- What's in that next galaxy?
- And how do we feel about that surprise (de-aged) cameo at the end?
