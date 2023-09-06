Star Wars: Ahsoka Episodes 3 and 4 Spoilers Breakdown - ComicBook Nation

The ComicBook Nation podcast crew does full spoilers breakdowns and recaps of Star Wars: Ahsoka Episodes 3 and 4 - with predictions for Episode 5!

The ComicBook Nation Crew Recaps and Reviews Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 3 "Time to Fly" and Star Wars: Ahsoka Episode 4 "Fallen Jedi" with full Spoilers!

Ahsoka Episode 3 Questions to Answer

Is the show going at a good pace?

How did we feel about the latest live-action version of a Star Wars Rebels character?

Is the action good enough?

And what about those major twists to Star Wars lore that we got with Sabine's Jedi training storyline?

Fans of Rian Johnson's The Last Jedi are eating right now!!

Ahsoka Episode 4 Questions to Answer

Was this mid-point episode a big enough game-changing turn for the series?

Was Peter Ramsey (Spider-Verse) a good Star Wars director?

Did Sabine betray the Rebels Fam?

What's in that next galaxy?

And how do we feel about that surprise (de-aged) cameo at the end?

Each episode has a deep dive into the current biggest discussion topics and debates within geek culture: movies, tv, comics, and video games are regular features, with genres like sci-fi, anime, and wrestling also featured regularly.

