Wesley Snipes Has Always Wanted to Join the Star Wars Universe

After spending a career slaying vampires and bringing money to the box office, Wesley Snipes still has dreams of traveling to a galaxy far, far away. The Blade and White Men Can't Jump star never got the chance to appear in the Star Wars franchise, which he'd been a fan of since Star Wars: A New Hope was first released. During an exclusive interview with ComicBook.com's Adam Barnhardt, Snipes opened up about his adoration for Star Wars and his wish to be a part of that franchise.

"Well, it would've been cool to be a part of the Star Wars universe," Snipes explained. "Clearly I'm a fan from the '70s. I remember going in the theater, having no idea what my friend was taking me to see, and mad at him for bringing me there initially, because I thought there was some Kung Fu movie that was a much better choice, and then being totally immersed into the world that they created, amazed by how they pulled it off, inspired in terms of, from an actor's perspective. That would've been fun to be a part of."

When the topic of The Mandalorian came up, as a potential way for Snipes to still join the franchise, he thought of current Star Wars TV star Ming-Na Wen, who was his co-star in a project back in 1997.

"Ah, Mandalorian, that'd be fun too," he said. "She and I, the actress, Ming-Na Wen. We did a wonderful piece that was an award winning piece, a drama, very different from the Marvel films that we've done after that. But it was called One Night Stand, it's wonderful. You have to check it out one of these days, a relationship movie."

We spoke to Snipes in support of The Exiled, an original graphic novel that is now funding on Kickstarter. The Blade trilogy is now streaming on HBO Max. The Marvel Studios Blade reboot has yet to set a release date.