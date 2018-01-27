Is ‘Solo: A Star Wars Story’ Getting A Super Bowl Movie Trailer?

With less than four months to go until the premiere of Solo: A Star Wars Story, fans are starting to get anxious about when the trailer will drop. And with the Super Bowl airing on NBC next weekend, many are wondering if the big game feature the first look at Lucasfilm‘s upcoming spinoff.

Unfortunately, even though a new trailer is likely to be revealed in the near future, it probably won’t be during the showdown between the New England Patriots and the Philadelphia Eagles.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Disney usually debuts new footage during the annual event, but the spots are usually reserved for films that have already had teasers or trailers released. In 2017, they premiered new spots for Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 and Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, but no feature debuts.

While they have to get the ball rolling on promoting the new Star Wars movie at some point in the very near future, it will likely be during a time when they don’t have to compete for eyeballs. With many studios and distributors debuting new footage during the Super Bowl, it could be too crowded for Han Solo’s spinoff to generate any buzz.

Disney’s is likely to debut new Marvel Studios trailers for Black Panther — which will probably be a shorter TV spot — and Avengers: Infinity War, giving fans their first glimpse at the crossover epic’s plot beyond “Thanos arrives and beats people up.”

The third Disney trailer could be a new look at The Incredibles 2, which has seen an uptick in promotion in recent weeks, or A Wrinkle in Time, which is set to premiere the following month in March.

There is a small chance that the first trailer for Solo: A Star Wars Story will debut during the big game. After all, a trailer is rumored to be finished and mastered for IMAX screens. It would just be an unprecedented move for Lucasfilm, but Solo is not without unusual circumstances. So far the film is the first-and-only May release since Disney bought the production company, and with less than four months until the movie premieres in theaters, they might want to get the ball running sooner than later.

Solo: A Star Wars Story premieres in theaters on May 25th.

(h/t Deadline)