Father Gabriel’s Fate On ‘The Walking Dead’ Revealed?

Fans of The Walking Dead assumed the worst when Episode 8×05 ended by having Eugene find Father Gabriel showing signs of an intense fever but the obvious assumption may not be the correct one.

Having covered himself in the guts of walkers and working his way through the Sanctuary’s herd, Father Gabriel was largely at risk of being infected with the walker virus. As the mythology goes, the first symptom of the infection is an intense fever, before ultimately dying and coming back as a walker. The quick conclusion regarding Gabriel’s health is that he has become infected and will turn into a walker.

Father Gabriel, however, likely was not infected by the walkers outside the Sanctuary nor the guts he covered himself with.

Instead, Father Gabriel is likely suffering from an intense heat exhaustion, having been locked away in the cell which Daryl and Sasha had previously visited.

During the meeting with Simon, Dwight, and others on the top levels of the Sanctuary, the Saviors revealed they had cut the power supply to the lower levels of the Sanctuary. The harsh conditions this move created was enough to prompt the Sanctuary’s workers to march to the top floor and begin to question their leaders.

Father Gabriel, meanwhile, hasn’t had anything to eat or drink in hours and is locked away in a hot cell. The sweat and cold chill he is experiencing is most likely nothing more than heat exhaustion and dehydration!

Father Gabriel actor Seth Gilliam promises “we’ll find out in good time” what happens to Gabriel while talking to ComicBook.com.

If this is the end of the line for Father Gabriel, it will be one which he can be proud of should the effort be made to get Doctor Carson back to Maggie. “I think that’d be a really fruitful death if it is in fact to be the end,” Gilliam said. “I think Gabriel is of the mind as one thing at a time.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC. For complete coverage and insider info all season long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter.