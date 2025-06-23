Esperanza, when translated from Spanish to English, means “hope.” For Americans and best friends Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride), their hope is to make it home in The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3. During Sunday’s season 2 finale of The Walking Dead: Dead City, AMC aired a new teaser for the upcoming season sending Daryl and Carol to Spain when the Walking Dead spinoff returns Sunday, September 7 on AMC and AMC+.

“Felt like something got lost,” a poncho-clad Daryl says in the footage. “A chance to really have something.” But as Carol points out, “First you survive what happened to you. Then you start living again.”

The teaser introduces Eduardo Noriega’s Antonio — who appears to take an interest in Carol — and Alexandra Masangkay’s Paz, who “lost all hope” when the world fell apart.

“A new fight begins,” a title card reads as Daryl and Carol join Noriega and Masangkay’s characters in defending a Spanish village against a horde of walkers set aflame. “A friend of mine used to say ‘bet on hope,’” says Daryl, referencing lost love Isabelle (Clémence Poésy), the French woman who asked him “why not bet on hope?” when they first met.

Season 3 of Daryl Dixon — which was shot in Madrid and across Spain’s Galicia, Aragón, Catalonia and Valencia regions — follows Daryl Dixon and Carol Peletier as “they continue their journey to somehow return home and to the ones they love,” per the official logline. “As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse.”

AMC also released a batch of new images from the season, below, revealing the first look at Óscar Jaenada’s Fede, one of several new characters set to appear as Daryl and Carol make their way from France to London and then Spain on their journey home to America.

“The characters should not settle down. It should be a road show. They have to keep moving [to return home],” showrunner David Zabel told The Hollywood Reporter about the London and Spain-set Daryl Dixon season 3. “At the end of season two, they’re going somewhere. We don’t know exactly where, and it’s not a direct line to the next place they go. But the idea is to keep the characters struggling and striving to get home and moving.”

After spending the first two seasons in France, Zabel said of exploring other cultures through the zombie apocalypse lens, “That’s going to be so exciting for reinventing the show. It felt like all signs pointed toward us continuing to move and get to the next place. In seasons five and six, it could be a different place. They’ll keep moving until they get home!”

AMC already announced that Walking Dead Universe newcomers Eduardo Noriega (The Devil’s Backbone, Vantage Point), Óscar Jaenada (Pirates of the Caribbean: On Stranger Tides, Hernán) and Alexandra Masangkay (The Platform, Valley of Shadows) have been cast as series regulars, in addition to Candela Saitta (Máxima, Último primer día) and Hugo Arbués (Through My Window, Past Lies). Also cast in undisclosed roles: Greta Fernández (Los Bárbaros), Gonzalo Bouza (That Dirty Black Bag), Hada Nieto, Yassmine Othman (And Tomorrow We Will Be Dead), Cuco Usín (Kaos), and Stephen Merchant (The Office UK).

The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon season 3 premieres Sunday, Sept. 7 on AMC and AMC+.