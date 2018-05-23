Piece Of ‘Fear’ Crossing Over To ‘The Walking Dead’

A piece of Fear the Walking Dead will cross over to The Walking Dead in the show’s ninth season in the form of Daisy von Scherler Meyer.

Von Scherler Meyer recently directed Episode 4×06 of Fear the Walking Dead, which balanced itself on a couple of timelines with characters being developed in each. In The Walking Dead Season Nine, she will helm Episode 9×02, on the heels of executive producer Greg Nicotero‘s Season Nine premiere, ComicBook.com has learned.

The director’s resume also extends to a number of TV shows, including Chicago Med, Amazon’s Bosch, and Get Shorty.

This is one of several instances of The Walking Dead and Fear the Walking Dead crossing over now. Not only do Gale Anne Hurd, Greg Nicotero, David Alpert, Robert Kirkman and Scott Gimple serve as executive producers on both shows but Michael Satrazemis has now directed episodes of each, as well. Of course, Lennie James actor Morgan Jones made the transition from the original series to Fear in its current season.

The Walking Dead will see some considerable changes in its ninth season, in the wake of the All Out War story’s conclusion. First of all, photos from the set and the appearances of the cast revealed indicate some form of time jump will be taking place between Season Eight and Season Nine. Furthermore, the end of Season Eight seemed to imply a war between Rick Grimes and Maggie Rhee might be on the table when the show returns, as a result of Rick keeping Negan alive.

Should the AMC show choose to put Maggie against her long time ally Rick Grimes, Andrew Lincoln is prepared for a dramatic season.

“She’s terrifying. When she comes full-Cohan, that emotional force is like a freakin’ hurricane,” Lincoln told ComicBook.com. “It’s crazy. That’s a big turn. It makes for a very interesting set up for this year, certainly. I’m excited. She’s a wonderful actress, LC. She’s so true. When she hits it, there’s nobody like her. I think it’s wonderful that she’s got this power as a performer and also the stage that Maggie now has in the show and in the community, what she represents, I think it makes for a formidable force.”

Cohan, however, is rumored to have only signed on for six episodes of The Walking Dead and may ultimately exit the AMC series in its upcoming season.

The Walking Dead will return for its ninth season in the fall. Fear the Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET on AMC.