‘Fear the Walking Dead’ Star Wants Rick Grimes to Cross Paths with John Dorie

Fear the Walking Dead star Lennie James hopes to see former Walking Dead co-star Andrew Lincoln’s Rick Grimes one day cross paths with John Dorie (Garret Dillahunt).

“I’d quite like to see Rick and John Dorie have a kind of gunslinger, a High Noon moment,” James said at WonderCon when prompted to share an ideal crossover between Fear and The Walking Dead.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Maggie Grace, who plays video documentarian Al, suggested “Althea versus Alpha,” pitting the Fear group against The Walking Dead‘s latest lead villain, the unforgiving Whisperer leader portrayed by Samantha Morton.

Rubén Blades, who returns in Fear Season five as Daniel Salazar, opted for a showdown with The Walking Dead‘s former leading villain, Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), while Jenna Elfman nominated an encounter with Carol (Melissa McBride) and Daryl (Norman Reedus).

“I just love Carol,” Elfman said. “I love both of them, I love the whole two of them, yes to them.”

The two shows next collide when Dwight (Austin Amelio), banished from The Walking Dead, resurfaces in Fear as the flagship and the spinoff grow further tied together. But not all crossovers will be defined by character swapping, which executive producer and chief content officer Scott Gimple stressed is “a rare thing.”

“It’s not gonna happen like this a lot,” Gimple said of the Morgan and then Dwight crossover at WonderCon. “But I will say there are different sorts of crossovers we are going to do to tie the shows together, tie the universe together in certain ways that have to do with the greater happenings in the world.”

Though future mixing of the two series remains possible — Gimple has confirmed one lingering story thread from The Walking Dead will carry over into Fear, likely hinting at the involvement of the same helicopter group who ultimately abduct Rick — James believes a total merger is doubtful.

“Is it possible? Yes. Is it probable? I would have to vote no on that one,” James told HollywoodLife in 2018.

“I don’t see the point in that. I think it’s more likely that the universe would expand more rather than reduce itself back down to just one show. But that’s only me speaking as Lennie, that’s not me speaking with any knowledge because they only give me as much as I’m allowed to have and that’s above my pay grade.”

Fear the Walking Dead Season Five premieres Sunday, June 2 on AMC.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com, yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we look at all the reveals from Star Wars Celebration, talk Disney+, discuss the return of Game of Thrones, and so much more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!