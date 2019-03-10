Following The Walking Dead‘s new episode on Sunday night, Talking Dead will be live with a new episode to recap the AMC zombie drama.

Joining host Chris Hardwick on the popular talk show will be Lauren Ridloff, Ryan Hurst, and Kristi. Kristi is superfan of The Walking Dead and a teacher who won a contest to earn a spot on the recap show’s couch.

Ridloff joined The Walking Dead in its current season, playing Connie. The character is deaf and brings an impressive new element to the apocalyptic series, having brought Kelly, Luke, Yumiko, and Kelly into the mix with their sign language skills which offers a new dynamic between characters. Speculation has pointed to Ridloff’s character possibly developing a romantic relationship with Daryl Dixon.

Prior to joining The Walking Dead, Ridloff was known for roles in If You Could Hear My Own Tune and Wonderstruck.

Hurst also joined The Walking Dead in its current season, debuting as Whisperer second-in-command Beta. Previously, Hurst was known for his roles as Opie in Sons of Anarchy and Gary Bertier in Remember the Titans. In Sunday night’s episode, Hurst’s Beta is expected to have an impressive fight with Norman Reedus as his Daryl Dixon character.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×13 is titled, “Chokepoint.” The official synopsis for Chokepoint reads, “Daryl’s daring rescue mission forces Alpha to unleash a group of her own to retrieve what belongs to her, even if the price is paid in blood. The Kingdom’s plans to reunite the communities is put in jeopardy.” The episode is directed by Liesl Tommy on a script from Eddie Guzelian and David Leslie Johnson-McGoldrick.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.