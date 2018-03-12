The Walking Dead 8×11, “Dead Or Alive Or”, brought along a few big developments: Father Gabriel and Carson escaped the Sanctuary, with Gabriel leading the way through blind faith, while Savior insider Dwight ultimately proved his loyalty to the Alexandrians.

Elsewhere, Eugene found himself promoted, and Negan laid out a dangerous plan for the future: the Saviors will begin using gore warfare as they’ll now be utilizing tainted weapons, setting an even more ominous tone for the war as it continues to unfold.

Blind Faith

Father Gabriel is suffering from a severe infection, and is at risk of permanently losing his eyesight.



“Dead Or Alive Or” tested the priest’s faith as a series of seeming miracles continued to unfold, leading escaped Savior prisoners Gabriel and Dr. Carson towards safety — until the duo found themselves once again captured by the Saviors, who killed Carson and returned Gabriel back to the Sanctuary.



Now serving as a worker under newly appointed outpost leader Eugene, who is tasked with making bullets, a sickly Gabriel is at even more risk of dying from his undefined illness.

Father Gabriel trying to figure out which Dr. Carson is talking to him #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/2s5yVp1csA — The Walking Dead (@TheWalkingDead) March 12, 2018

Gabriel is going to be some super hybrid zombie man with heightened senses #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/tUBSd8uaJ9 — Kristta S (@kris_tastrophe_) March 12, 2018

The blind man is leading. This can’t end well. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/qsLkowzYU5 — Rian Kinnard (@RianKinnard) March 12, 2018

Me running On Gabriel’s sick ass when the walkers start coming…#TWD #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/ena0Ztl8P3 — Shonnia Burton (@shonnia21) March 12, 2018

Wait Gabriel can see a house but can’t see a walker that’s damn near in his face?!!! #thewalkingdead #DemDeadz pic.twitter.com/EiH77YFxDk — grownandcurvywoman (@grownandcurvywo) March 12, 2018

Tara is quickly becoming insufferable! Dwight risked a lot to help them yet she can’t just let it go! Girl, turn it down a notch because there are enough other ass hats running around! #twd #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/ynQkssTlFZ — Beth Hannel (@bethhannel) March 12, 2018

Tara v Dwight: Dawn of Justice for Denise

Tara is lusting for revenge against Savior-turned-mole Dwight, who struck and killed Denise with Daryl’s crossbow back in Season Six.

Tara should understand letting Dwight stick around. Even though she wanted no more to do with it & bailed, she was welcomed after she left the Governor’s crew. #TheWalkingDead — Jennifer Lodge ⚜️ (@jlodge28) March 12, 2018

Listen Tara I don’t like Dwight either but calm tf down #TheWalkingDead #TWD pic.twitter.com/n9Escdlpie — Wynee Evans ?? (@Wynee21) March 12, 2018

Remember when tara tried to kill the survivors when she was with the governor but realized she was on the wrong side? Now she wants to kill dwight for doing the same shit,.i hate her. #twd #thewalkingdead — RICKY DICKY DO DOG (@Trentja15887140) March 12, 2018

Tara IS gonna fuck shit up. Stooooooooopid girl #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/bFWgPugWXp — Rammsterdamm (@Rammsterdamm) March 12, 2018

Tara needs to cut the attitude she’s getting on my nerves #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/dAQzyqROcu — Madison ? (@madisxnparker) March 12, 2018

#TheWalkingDead Dwight deserves some RESPECT now. All the mess he’s getting just because he offers to help. pic.twitter.com/Z1O6k72IQO — Alexis Joestar (@LexiJoestar16) March 12, 2018

When Dwight asks Daryl for his crossbow. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/WJACDe3ooI — Abraham Ford (@TheAbeFord) March 12, 2018

You don’t get to just switch sides and make everything ok… ? Tara was with The Governor or am I wrong #thewalkingdead #WalkingDead pic.twitter.com/spOUxsBA9c — Melanin Sluts (@MelaninSlutsMUA) March 12, 2018

Speaking of Characters We’re Over…

Eugene, the mullet-sporting former Alexandrian turned Savior general, found himself in hot water with Negan following the escape of Gabriel and Dr. Carson from the Sanctuary.

“Do you care?” Negan asks when Eugene inquires about the going-ons at a freshly bombed Alexandria.



His loyalty tested, Eugene is now tasked with a new position and his very own outpost, where he’ll make enough bullets for the Saviors to wipe out Rick and his “merry band of pricks.”

Me listening to Negan threaten Eugene #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/1UvVtQOFdN — Queen Shqueee (@shqueeebee) March 12, 2018

Eugene needs a makeout sesh with Lucille #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/RgwTYRO8GH — Kibbles (@ChazzKibler) March 12, 2018

Me realizing Eugene is still alive and Carl is not #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Zkvi8fp6r3 — Katelyn Mortensen (@voguemisfitxo) March 12, 2018

Hey Gabriel can you ask God to simultaneously kill you, Tara, and Eugene #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/mzG7tqKhZt — Drew Pollock (@drewpolak) March 12, 2018

2) my man Eugene is a straight up Alcoholic! Talking about “will there be wine?” We okay Eugeneeee, my man trying to throw a Siesta at the new out post?… #TheWalkingDead #TWD #FanBite pic.twitter.com/uqvFyl6Lqg — Ben Dover (@WhatchamacallJO) March 12, 2018

What the outpost will look like with Eugene in charge.#TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/LoeHcC8zA9 — Chris Dmytriw (@chrisdmytriw1) March 12, 2018

Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer

Henry — the young Kingdom wannabe warrior in search of vengeance over his murdered older brother, Ben, who was killed last season after taking a shot from rat-faced Savior Jared — is headed down a dark path.

Henry tryna make sure them Saviours see the flowers #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/gXNdXaQECg — Rizzy (@A1Rizzy) March 12, 2018

AND THERE IT IS….

ANOTHER kid that took a shine yo #Carol is crazy and has a bloodlust. He’ll probably be dead soon. Who could have possibly seen this happening? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/OGeEw6AfJE — Victor Moran (@VictorMoranLive) March 12, 2018

I think Carol needs to show Henry the flowers. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/db4llzqSSA — RaeGolematis (@RaeGolematis) March 12, 2018

I hope Henry kills long haired Savior dude #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/Tigdp6AHhB — #TeamDoItAlready (@NicoH715) March 12, 2018

I love that the Saviors are creeped out by the little brother. That kid is a sociopath in the making. #TheWalkingDead — Summer Breeze ? (@IamBatMILF) March 12, 2018

So a Doctor and a Blind Priest Walk Into a Trap

A near-blind Gabriel was at his most confident while navigating his way through miracles, having even miraculously executed a walker that had nearly killed Dr. Carson — only for Gabriel to have his faith shaken when the pair were recaptured by the Saviors and Carson was accidentally killed.

#TheWalkingDead You couldn’t have spider sensed that animal trap earlier Gabriel?! pic.twitter.com/iL2KL8tMIE — Sarah Denzmore (@SarahDenzmore) March 12, 2018

The one that can see gets caught in the damn bear trap, figures! #thewalkingdead #twd pic.twitter.com/KNvTKC8uMQ — Beth Hannel (@bethhannel) March 12, 2018

Don’t worry, they’ll find another doctor to deliver Maggie’s baby when she finally gives birth 9 years from now. #TWD #TheWalkingDead — Brie Berman (@brielee) March 12, 2018

Next time be more specific, Father Gabriel. Can’t just go around telling folks that every little thing is a sign. Oops. #TheWalkingDead #TWD — Hoyland Plus (@hoylandplus) March 12, 2018

“Carl…”

The Hilltop — namely Enid, Maggie, and Carol — learned of Carl’s death, news that brought a distraught Enid to her knees.

OMG – Daryl breaking the news of Carl’s death #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/t6SWaVy4Ht — RaeGolematis (@RaeGolematis) March 12, 2018

MAGGIE WAS HOLDING ENID ?#TheWalkingDead — B R I T T A N Y ? (@Brittany3245) March 12, 2018

Carol always seems to be last to know when someone dies. #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/xdeyGReT21 — Phillip ? (@ThatOneGuy2393) March 12, 2018

I feel like Carl just died all over again. #TheWalkingDead — Maribel Crespo (@cubancontessa) March 12, 2018

Looks like they just found out about Carl. #TheWalkingDead. pic.twitter.com/jeAjtspi9N — 2EZ TV (@Banks_Da_Hustla) March 12, 2018

Enid’s reaction to Carl being dead just killed me. It made me relive his death all over again ??? #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/rniYaQse0T — Lynz ??? (@FoxyUnicorn28) March 12, 2018

Carl was someone Enid loved. She lost everyone and she was finally happy with someone, and she lost him too. #TheWalkingDead — emz (@buchanangrimes) March 12, 2018

Who else is more teary eyed watching Enid and Maggie hear the news about Carl than when he actually died ?#twd #Thetalkingdead #thewalkingdead pic.twitter.com/OR1AWM1eQ9 — Amy Race (@Amy_Race_) March 12, 2018

I feel so bad for Enid she’s gonna be upset for some time #TheWalkingDead pic.twitter.com/HOBlowelQN — Aya cuz i dont take L’s (@nilahols) March 12, 2018

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

