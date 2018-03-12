The Walking Dead

Internet Reacts to ‘The Walking Dead’ Episode 8×11

The Walking Dead 8×11, ‘Dead Or Alive Or’, brought along a few big developments: Father Gabriel […]

The Walking Dead 8×11, “Dead Or Alive Or”, brought along a few big developments: Father Gabriel and Carson escaped the Sanctuary, with Gabriel leading the way through blind faith, while Savior insider Dwight ultimately proved his loyalty to the Alexandrians.

Elsewhere, Eugene found himself promoted, and Negan laid out a dangerous plan for the future: the Saviors will begin using gore warfare as they’ll now be utilizing tainted weapons, setting an even more ominous tone for the war as it continues to unfold.

Blind Faith

Father Gabriel is suffering from a severe infection, and is at risk of permanently losing his eyesight.

“Dead Or Alive Or” tested the priest’s faith as a series of seeming miracles continued to unfold, leading escaped Savior prisoners Gabriel and Dr. Carson towards safety — until the duo found themselves once again captured by the Saviors, who killed Carson and returned Gabriel back to the Sanctuary. 

Now serving as a worker under newly appointed outpost leader Eugene, who is tasked with making bullets, a sickly Gabriel is at even more risk of dying from his undefined illness. 

Tara v Dwight: Dawn of Justice for Denise

Tara is lusting for revenge against Savior-turned-mole Dwight, who struck and killed Denise with Daryl’s crossbow back in Season Six.

Speaking of Characters We’re Over…

Eugene, the mullet-sporting former Alexandrian turned Savior general, found himself in hot water with Negan following the escape of Gabriel and Dr. Carson from the Sanctuary. 

“Do you care?” Negan asks when Eugene inquires about the going-ons at a freshly bombed Alexandria. 

His loyalty tested, Eugene is now tasked with a new position and his very own outpost, where he’ll make enough bullets for the Saviors to wipe out Rick and his “merry band of pricks.” 

Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer

Henry — the young Kingdom wannabe warrior in search of vengeance over his murdered older brother, Ben, who was killed last season after taking a shot from rat-faced Savior Jared — is headed down a dark path.

So a Doctor and a Blind Priest Walk Into a Trap

A near-blind Gabriel was at his most confident while navigating his way through miracles, having even miraculously executed a walker that had nearly killed Dr. Carson — only for Gabriel to have his faith shaken when the pair were recaptured by the Saviors and Carson was accidentally killed. 

“Carl…”

The Hilltop — namely Enid, Maggie, and Carol — learned of Carl’s death, news that brought a distraught Enid to her knees.

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9/8c on AMC.

