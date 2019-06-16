The Walking Dead Star Believes in Possibility of “Redemption and Change” for O.J. Simpson

Former Walking Dead star Chad Coleman, who played once-celebrated NFL superstar O.J. Simpson in 2002 film Monday Night Mayhem, believes the disgraced football player can find redemption before he dies.

“What I wish for him is further growth,” Coleman said when approached by TooFab on the 25th anniversary of the murders of Simpson’s ex-wife Nicole Brown and her friend Ron Goldman. Simpson stood trial and was acquitted for the crimes but was later deemed legally responsible in a civil case.

“Somehow, somewhere, some way, to be able to connect with a part of himself that’s full of humanity. And hopefully before he leaves this Earth to be able to do something for humanity that people can be proud of.”

Coleman, who played the big-hearted Tyreese in The Walking Dead, added: “Anything is possible. Think about it, without hope…. if we don’t believe in the possibility of redemption and change, where are we?”

The actor went on to say such an anniversary should be marked by “celebrating the possibility of decency and humanity.”

“All I can hope for is that we all learn what we need to learn, and be able to move forward in a way that we are embracing each other, compassionate to each other, kind, respectful and loving,” Coleman said. “That’s what I hope for.”

Because Coleman played Simpson “pre-Nicole” in Monday Night Mayhem — a TV movie about the genesis of ABC’s Monday Night Football — he doesn’t look at his portrayal of the famed athlete any differently.

“That was a period of time when America did celebrate him, and he was a famed athlete, and all of this darkness and negativity hadn’t come about,” Coleman said. “It was just a fun time with Monday Night Football.”

Simpson on Friday surprised the Internet when he joined Twitter, announcing his arrival to the social media site with a video in which he said he has “got a little getting even to do.”