‘The Walking Dead’ Fans React To Chandler Riggs’ New Haircut

Chandler Riggs has shed his Carl Grimes mane.

In The Walking Dead’s season 8 mid-season finale — spoilers — Riggs’ character, Carl, revealed a bite on his midsection, which will kill the longtime survivor when the show returns in February.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Carl’s death made it possible for the 18-year-old actor to trim his hair, which had previously been in a mullet for Riggs’ next project, Inherit the Viper.

Riggs showed off his new haircut on Twitter, eliciting reactions from fans — some of whom have yet to still come to terms with Riggs’ departure from the show.

Riggs’ new look has garnered praise, even as some outraged fans call for the resignation or firing of The Walking Dead showrunner Scott M. Gimple as more than 50,000 fans have signed a petition calling for Carl to live on in the hit zombie series.

Riggs is joking about his fresh cut on social media, saying he feels like a “naked mole rat.”

The mid-season finale shocker will play out “as bites play out in the show,” Gimple said on Talking Dead, explaining that Carl will die when the show returns in February.

Riggs, who will be taking a gap year from school to focus on acting, opened up about departing the show after eight seasons, saying it wasn’t his decision to leave.

The Walking Dead returns to AMC Sunday, February 25.