‘The Walking Dead’ Season 9 Episode 14: Scars

On Sunday night, AMC will air the fourteenth episode of The Walking Dead‘s ninth season. There are only three episodes remaining in the show’s current season, which began airing in October of 2018, with the Season Nine finale set for two weeks from tonight.

The Walking Dead Episode 9×14 is titled, “Scars.” The official synopsis for Scars reads, “An outsider’s arrival forces Alexandria to rehash devastating old wounds. Eye-opening secrets from the past are revealed.” Scars is directed by Millicent Shelton on a script from Corey Reed and Vivian Tse.

The episode will take place both in a present timeline and in flashback scenarios. As Michonne and Daryl are at the forefront of the episode, a dark past for Alexandria will slowly be unveiled in regards to the characters’ “X” scars found on their backs earlier in the season.

While Michonne actress Danai Gurira and Daryl actor Norman Reedus have kept quite hugh about the origins of their characters’ “X” scars, King Ezekiel actor Khary Payton touched on their story in a recent interview.

“That is so creepy and amazing and awesome and I’m excited for everybody to see the journey that got both Daryl and Michonne to the place where they are. Trusting and untrusting. Why they made the decisions that they’ve made,” Payton told Insider. “As far as anything else, I am pumped, I’m so excited for you to see more but I won’t tell you why, you just won’t hear it from me. I am not that guy.”

While the “X” marks aren’t going to result in casualties of survivors from Hilltop, Kingdom, and Alexandria given their creation in the past, Payton does warn the audience that death is certainly on the horizon. “Yeah, you should be,” Payton said in regards to the low body count in the back half of Season Nine. “I think extreme concern is a nice spot to be living in.”

The Walking Dead airs Sundays at 9 pm ET. Fear the Walking Dead will return for its fifth season in 2019. For complete coverage and insider info all year long, follow @BrandonDavisBD on Twitter and watch ComicBook.com’s After The Dead each Sunday night following new episodes.