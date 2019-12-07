Negan Star Jeffrey Dean Morgan Names His “Huge Peeve” About The Walking Dead

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan is peeved that he hasn’t yet shared the screen with co-star Melissa McBride, who plays Carol. Morgan’s Negan spent almost the entirety of Season 9 in prison after being defeated by Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln), and since his escape from jail in Season 10 episode 4, Negan has thrown in with Alpha (Samantha Morton) and the Whisperers. It remains to be seen who freed Negan from his eight-year prison stint — it’s possible it was Carol who unleashed the Negan, if it wasn’t dissension-sowing Whisperer spy Dante (Juan Javier Cardenas) or maybe even Daryl (Norman Reedus) — but Morgan is hopeful a now-loose Negan might soon cross paths with Carol for the first time.

“I can’t remember. I saw @mcbridemelissa once in the parking lot this year,” Morgan tweeted when asked if he’ll work with McBride in the future. “I’ve never been lucky enough to share screen with her… a big huge peeve of mine.” In a subsequent tweet, Morgan added, “Everyone wants to work with Melissa. No one more than me. They knew years ago I wanted to work with her.”

McBride seemed to hint at a possible Carol-Negan meeting during an April appearance on Talking Dead, where she wondered what might happen if Negan were set against Alpha: “Is this a way for him to redeem himself to take her out, for the people that he has come to perhaps really, really like?”

“What was it, ‘Father Not the Father?’” McBride added with a laugh, pointing to Negan gleefully trolling not-baby daddy Gabriel (Seth Gilliam). “I think he’s just enjoying himself. But you know, all that Carol knows about him is he’s this guy that killed Glenn (Steven Yeun) and Abraham (Michael Cudlitz), that was him, that was the head of the Sanctuary people. And she’s kind of put down a lot of his former followers, so… what is gonna happen?”

In October, Morgan said on Talking Dead Negan shares scenes with “quite a few people” in Season 10, a list we now know has so far included Aaron (Ross Marquand), Lydia (Cassady McClincy), Savior fanboy Brandon (Blaine Kern III), Alpha and Beta (Ryan Hurst).

“Negan didn’t get to work with a lot of people [in Season 9]. I did a lot of stuff with Andy [Lincoln, who played Rick Grimes], and then Danai [Gurira, who plays Michonne], Seth, and then that’s kind of it,” Morgan said. “I’m sharing a scene with [Daryl star Norman Reedus], which was so much fun. Yeah, Negan’s out there. You’re gonna see him interacting with some people that he’s never met before, it’s great.”

The Walking Dead Season 10 returns with new episodes Feb. 23, 2020 on AMC. For more TWD intel, follow the author @CameronBonomolo on Twitter.