‘The Walking Dead’s Jeffrey Dean Morgan Wants a Negan Spinoff

The Walking Dead star Jeffrey Dean Morgan wants a spinoff exploring a “pre-zombie apocalypse” Negan, the actor told FANDOM.

“I would like to see Negan before the zombie apocalypse,” Morgan said, pointing to Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman’s Here’s Negan 16-part limited series that explored Negan’s life before and after a world gone bye.

“Robert Kirkman has done a little bit of thought on the Negan pre-zombie apocalypse, and I would be more than happy to see that,” Morgan said.

“I would like to take part in some filming of that. I think that would help explain this character a great deal. Because, unfortunately, the way things go with so many characters and storylines, we don’t see enough — and I think that that is needed, especially when you have a character like Negan.”

The Walking Dead season 8 peered behind the veil cloaking the enigmatic villain, revealing tidbits about Negan’s wife — explaining where his prized barbwire-wrapped baseball bat borrows its name — and detailing his attachment to the wooden Lucille.

At the end of season 8, Negan is defeated and finds himself a prisoner of Rick Grimes and Alexandria — but his story is far from over.

While a Negan-centric spinoff would best probe into his past, that doesn’t rule out more Negan revelations to come in The Walking Dead.

“[We’ve had] a little bit more this season, which is nice, but I’d like to see more,” Morgan said. “I think it’s important not only for the development of the character but I think the show. So we’ll see.”

Here’s Negan revealed compelling details about Negan’s origins and home life, exploring his earliest steps into a world crippled by a zombie outbreak.

The limited series also featured Negan’s first encounter with Dwight, who would later be inducted into the Saviors before turning traitor and going good guy, showing readers the origins of the Saviors and Negan’s rise as de facto leader of the pack.

Scott Gimple, former Walking Dead showrunner turned Chief Content Officer for all things Dead on AMC, is planning several spinoffs intended to expand the brand through what Gimple described as “traditional stuff, non-traditional stuff, stuff people don’t expect.”

The zombie series could also see itself launching its first spinoff movie, possibly taking any number of directions.

Morgan can be seen on the big screen alongside Dwayne Johnson in Rampage, now playing. The Walking Dead is expected to return with season 9 this October on AMC.