‘The Walking Dead’: Norman Reedus Describes Andrew Lincoln’s Last Scene

Norman Reedus stayed true to his relationship with Andrew Lincoln on the set of The Walking Dead right up to the very end.

As it turns out, the Daryl Dixon actor was having a little fun at the Rick Grimes actor’s expense during his last shot. Of course, pranks are nothing new between the actors, so having fun during Lincoln’s final shot with the AMC series rings true to their eight-plus years of work together.

While appearing on ComicBook NOW, ComicBook.com’s live Thursday show, Reedus described Lincoln’s last shot on The Walking Dead. “His very last scene, he’s laying there, and he’s supposed to giggle,” Reedus said. “The camera’s [up] here and I’m under the camera tickling his feet so he can giggle. So, it was a good way to end it. At the very end, he got up, and we gave him a standing ovation. He gave a little speech and people pulled out their phones. He goes, ‘Everybody put down your phones. This isn’t for them, it’s for us.’ In such true Andy spirit, it was a very inspirational, honest goodbye. It was very touching. He’s still around. His spirit’s still around, he’s still very much a part of the show.”

From there, the cast only had more to celebrate with Lincoln before he head home to the United Kingdom to spend time with his family. The cast and crew threw a pool party for Lincoln. “The party was fun,” Reedus said. “It was at Melissa [McBride]’s house.”

While on the set of The Walking Dead‘s upcoming episode, Reedus further explained the world of the zombies without Lincoln’s Rick. “I don’t think anyone’s gonna step up and be Rick,” Reedus said. “Everybody on the show is gonna step up and elevate their game and fill that hole. I don’t think there could be a new Rick. I know the internet’s like, ‘Screw, Norman! Who does he think he is?’ I’ve just got to sit there go, ‘Oh, whatever.’ Everybody sort of steps up to the plate, but the best thing, not even the story, but Andy as an actor, as a person, as a friend … When people show up on the set for the first time, he’s the first person that says ‘Hello.’ He’s the first one there. He’s the last one to leave. He’s the one that’s like, ‘Come on, guys! Stop f—ing around! Let’s do-” I would look at him and I’d go, ‘Do the thing. Come on, guys! Let’s get this thing!’ and just all this stuff. I’d be like, ‘This is really good. Louder.’”c

