Scott Gimple Wants to Do a Crisis on Infinite Earths Crossover for The Walking Dead Shows

After launching on AMC a decade ago, The Walking Dead has gone from a simple zombie TV series to a full-blown connected universe. The flagship Walking Dead series is in its 10th season, Fear the Walking Dead is heading into its sixth, and the third show in the franchise, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, is debuting this spring. There is seemingly no end to this franchise, and it sounds as though the powers-that-be are going to be putting all of the pieces together on the same screen at some point down the line.

Walking Dead‘s chief content officer Scott Gimple recently spoke with EW about the new season of Fear, and he admitted that he’s hoping to follow in the footsteps of The CW’s ever-popular Arrowverse. The DC Comics-inspired shows on The CW are in the midst of a massive crossover called Crisis on Infinite Earths, which brings in characters from nearly every past and present DC series. Could a similar event be on the way for The Walking Dead?

“That is something we’re playing around with for the future, and time is actually going to be played around with on this season of Fear the Walking Dead,” Gimple said. “Yeah, who knows? I would love to get to be like Crisis on Infinite Earths. That would be super cool, but that’s way down the line.”

The world of all three Walking Dead shows colliding would certainly be a sizable event, but there could easily be more than just that trio of titles very soon. Later in the interview, Gimple said that the franchise has multiple ideas in development to continue expanding the story.

“Oh, absolutely. We’re working on a big push of something I was working on originally and then I got much more focused on the shows in my first year on this job and developing World Beyond and getting the movie going,” he explained. “We really do want to come out with different TV formats, meaning shorter things, and then some event series, limited event series. I’m trying to get together a number of different things that we can show at different times during the year, and this focuses on characters we miss and we lost. It focuses on aspects of that new mythology. It focuses on stories that occur in our universe and have nothing to do with anything. Nothing to do with the shows or the movies, that are just these little zombie tales that happen in our world with our rules and our timeline but are just really great zombie stories, really great stories of the end of the world. I’ve been working on that with a variety of people, and that’s actually proving to be super fun and interesting.”

